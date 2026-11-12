Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
1d

As usual, Amelia is right. The fact that we are all reading this via the internet proves it!!

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Zina Gomez-Liss's avatar
Zina Gomez-Liss
1dEdited

What a thoughtful reflection! Technology is just a tool, and we must always anchor ourselves to our values and use technology with purpose. I love this section you’ve written toward the end: “In his his https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protrepticus_(Clement), St. Clement of Alexandria (c. 150-250 AD) uses Odysseus and the sirens as an allegory for overcoming worldly customs and pleasures. St. Clement doesn’t counsel that we avoid the danger altogether; that would be impossible. Instead, he tells us to lash ourselves to Christ’s cross.”

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