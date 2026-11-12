This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Amelia Buzzard

WHEN I WAS twenty years old, I asked my now-husband to back his 1997 Ford Aerostar over my iPhone in the church parking lot. The Bible app wasn’t doing much for my spiritual life, and Instagram had done rather too much.

It felt very cool, like I had joined a secret, exclusive club. For the next few years, I romanticized being a Luddite. I got with the Wendell Berry-loving crowd, read The Omnivore’s Dilemma, researched regenerative agriculture, went to a conference in the Catskills to meet Paul Kingsnorth, and began to refer to smartphones as “satanic rectangles.” Now, though, as I thumb bits of this essay on the Notes app, I find I’m less of a zealot.

After experiencing a pandemic and two cross-country moves, I’m convinced there’s another space we can legitimately use to build community, a third place that is not even a place: the cloud.

IN HIS 1994 speech “Health Is Membership,” Wendell Berry clarifies the big “why” behind his critique of modern technology. “I am not ‘against technology’ so much as I am ‘for community,’” he said. “When the choice is between the health of a community and technological innovation, I choose the health of the community.”

Mr. Berry’s criterion for tech use still makes sense to me. People over machines, always. Where I differ is in the actual application. Mr. Berry was so convinced of an inherent tradeoff between digital technologies and healthy community that he famously refused to buy a computer. When I smashed my phone, I believed the same. But recently, I’ve been hearing more and more stories of Zoomers in lonely circumstances who’ve used the internet to form relationships so solid they moved offline.

MADDIE WAS A high school teacher in Mississippi when she met Seth, a New York farmer, online. Her autism, along with her niche obsessions (which include dolls and Christian patristics), made it harder for her to find kindred spirits locally. Because of this, she spent a lot of time on the “theology Twitter” corner of X. Maddie took notice of Seth when he was kind to someone being picked on in X’s audio group chat feature, Space. She DM’d him. He typed back: “I see that you’re Catholic. Here are my top 6 objections to the Roman Catholic Church.”

The two quickly moved from debating theology to sharing about their personal lives. A year later, they were engaged. Now, a few years into marriage, both are still very online. They engage in X brawls daily. But they also maintain close online friendships. They recently attended an internet friend’s wedding, and Maddie has used Instagram to reconnect with an old high school friend she discovered lives in the same state.

Then there’s Hannah, who was in grad school when she met her now-husband Joshua. Lonely while completing an online degree, she began posting Christian cultural commentaries on YouTube and amassed a small following. Josh reached out over email to discuss something she’d posted on her Instagram story about idolizing marriage and motherhood. After interacting with hordes of hotheaded young men, Hannah was struck by Josh’s temperance, through which she sensed the presence of the Holy Spirit.

After they married and started a family, Hannah was blessed to find a thriving church community in her new town. Unlike Maddie, she deleted her social media accounts, which were making her anxious, to focus on living her life offline.

I myself found a friend through Inkwell when it was still Ekstasis Magazine. I had just moved to New York from Montana, quitting paid work to stay home with my infant daughter. Although I went through all the best community-building motions I knew at the time (join a church, volunteer, get a plot in the community garden, attend library storytime), I struggled to find Christian peers who could hang out around my newborn nap-trapped schedule. Eight months in, I’d made a couple of friends but was feeling discouraged.

After reading Allison McFadden’s striking essay “Incense on the Mountain,” I Googled her and found her on Instagram. Seeing that she was at law school near me, I DM’d her an invitation to dinner. Amazingly, instead of being creeped out, she accepted. The next month, we celebrated our 25th birthdays together over crispy, caramelized bossam (my work) and a magnificent home-baked cake (hers).

As we walked together through life events like the births of our sons, our friendship blossomed into a local Christian writers’ group and a constant exchange of pickled mustard greens (her work) and kimchi (mine). She would fill a jar; I would eat its contents and fill the jar with something new to send back.

Mr. Berry possessed the gift of congeniality and the privilege of rootedness, both of which helped his tech-lite, community-rich life succeed. While we may rightly aspire to these qualities, they often clash with our current reality. We find ourselves thwarted by temperament, disability, city infrastructure, family considerations, and the job market. But these less-than-ideal circumstances are where God’s grace can shine, and at least in these three cases, his grace reached even the Internet.

I AM AWARE that some may be skeptical that the benefits of the iPhone will ever outweigh its cost. Despite our best intentions, the path of least resistance is the endless scroll. While early internet entrepreneurs promised connection, the companies that now dominate the web are predatory and consumeristic. Dating apps stay in the green by keeping you single, not by getting you hitched. But what I want to suggest is that even a little bit of intentionality declaws the beast.

Since giving my son the middle name Telemachus, I’ve caught myself thinking more than usual about a certain Greek hero, who, like many of us, found himself adrift from his society and struggling to get home.

When Odysseus learns he’s going to pass an island of murderous singing bird-women, he doesn’t plug up his ears. He has FOMO—he doesn’t want to miss out on this wonder! So, he instructs his men to lash him to the mast and row on by. And he’s almost caught. Although he sees the rocks are littered with “rotting heaps of men, skin shriveling on their bones,” entranced by the lure of knowledge and beauty, he can’t help struggling against his bonds. His action would be hubris, not heroism, if not for the fact that he knew his weakness well enough to lash himself to the mast.

For those of us who want to stay online, I suggest we find similar lashings. It’s sad, but we’re in such a predatory commercial environment that we’re left in the humiliating position of having to pay one company to make us less susceptible to another. People buy Ozempic to help them ignore McDonald’s; they buy Brick to help them ignore TikTok. Social media companies have poured millions of dollars into picking the most addictive colors, haptics, and screen speeds possible. Without such safeguards, the allure of the commercial siren song is irresistible.

Because of this, rather than seeing the internet as the “room where it happens,” or as a depraved Babylon I must flee, I now see it as a mythical sea—wild, dangerous, full of monsters, but also, potentially, unexpected friends. If we intentionally use the internet as a supplement to real life—enriching it instead of detracting from it—we may be able to avoid many of its social ills. After all, having experienced them firsthand, most of us are tired of the predatory apps. We see clearly, by Mr. Berry’s litmus test, that parking too long in these particular online spaces makes us lonely and socially deformed.

For those whose friendships began online and moved in person, apps served less as a destination and more as a roadside diner that allowed them to dally with strangers before forming relationships that grew elsewhere. In each of these stories, one person saw through the mask of an online avatar to catch a glimmer of a human soul.

AS YOU MAY BE ABLE to tell from the tone of this essay, I’m not done. I’m still working to discern what a healthy relationship with the internet looks like for me. So far, it means being off Instagram, Facebook, and X but still on Substack. I try not to lurk but to comment. If someone inspires me to write my own essay, I @ them so they know. To make physical meetups more likely, I use my real name and headshot, post my email publicly, and mention in bios that I live in Upstate NY.

I think these small decisions have been working. I’ve been to two semi-local conferences and one writer’s weekend thanks to the online grapevine, and I occasionally trade short story critiques with a Substack friend. Yet, even though I’m in a good groove, I still find myself downloading and offloading apps periodically. Discernment is a tricky process because it demands much more from us than a pat solution, like, say, telling everyone to smash their phones.

My problems with the internet might not be the same as yours, just as our problems with church or friendship or marriage are diverse. But what I do know for sure is that, whether online or IRL, the problems we face are not new. The Christian must always struggle to discern how to be in the world but not of it.

In his Protrepticus, St. Clement of Alexandria (c. 150-250 AD) uses Odysseus and the sirens as an allegory for overcoming worldly customs and pleasures. St. Clement doesn’t counsel that we avoid the danger altogether; that would be impossible. Instead, he tells us to lash ourselves to Christ’s cross.

The internet is just a new region of the same old world. If we respond with courage and faith to the monsters that lurk on its many islands—keeping God’s love of people and place as our lodestar—might we, in time, find our way home?

🏘️ Inkwell believes in turning online connections into real-life friendships. Consider joining an Inkwell Local near you. And if you have a story of an internet friend that became a real-life one, let us know in the comments!

Amelia Buzzard

Writer

Amelia Buzzard is an Anglican Christian writer in Upstate NY. Her essays and short stories have appeared in World Magazine, Plough Quarterly, Magazine Non Grata, and Fairer Disputations, among others. She is currently working on her first novel, a theological space opera in the tradition of C.S. Lewis. When she’s not experimenting with sourdough and kimchi with her two kids in tow, you can find her writing about Christianity, culture, and female embodiment on Substack.

📸 Photography from last year’s NYC Christmas Feast!

📍NEW INKWELL POETRY COLLECTION: Want to steep in all kinds of myths on the map? Ruby Dunn has curated a collection for this series from our submissions inbox. Enjoy these stunning poems for this series here!

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