Featuring Jenna Mindel in the Fiery Philosophies series.

SOMEWHERE I heard that getting married young is like building a company together, and getting married later is like doing a merger; both are hard for different reasons. I decided to start a company.

I can still remember being 21 years old and sitting in the Chick-Fil-A drive-through the morning of my wedding. I checked my bank account to see if I had enough to buy breakfast for my bridesmaids. I only had $120 and 7 girls to feed. Thankfully, I had a gift card to cover our chicken minis and hash browns. Later that day, Parker and I exchanged vows in a family friend’s backyard in Oregon, followed by champagne, tacos, and dancing the night away.

I had heard the stories: people horrified ten, twenty years down the line that they made this choice to grow up fast, wasting away their youth, entering into a commitment they didn’t understand.

Our generation grew up with conflicting cultural messages around matrimony. We’ve lived through a rise in cohabitation, as well as a decrease in the value of marriage as an institution. Marriage, especially young marriage, can be baffling to some on the outside, who see it as an unnecessary legal commitment. They aren’t wrong to say or assume that it certainly limits one’s romantic escapades, which a secular imagination often views as purely limiting, instead of grounding.

But our third anniversary just passed, and over 1000 days later, it seems like just yesterday that my mom buttoned up the back of my satin dress and my brother gave a speech that made everyone cry. I look back with joy at that version of myself that was so confident in my fiancé that I thought, against all odds and almost-empty bank accounts, why not? Let’s do it.

I RECENTLY FINISHED reading “Awake” by Jen Hatmaker. Her prose is what I aspire to: refreshingly honest, punchy, and fun. I don’t resonate with where she lands theologically. I haven’t walked a mile in her shoes, either, and that mile would be hard. Her memoir describes her husband’s adultery and the disillusionment she faced in the wake of her marriage ending. She writes about how she now makes sense of her life choices, with a mix of judgment and compassion for her younger self. She reflects on being unable to drink alcohol at her wedding since she was only 20. She looks back with regret on how she followed the Christian cliché of getting married in college to a theology major—who she admitted was a recent convert and had a bit of a mean streak.

I saw some of my story reflected in hers. My mom got married at 20; divorced. My mother-in-law got married at 20; divorced. My parents’ divorce was one of the most destabilizing things I have ever experienced; I wouldn’t wish it on anybody. That is exactly why Parker and I went into college with no intention of meeting our spouse or getting married—until we met each other. Within 3 months, we knew. It annoyed both of us. It just felt too cliché to fall in love at 18 and get married at 21. The week we started dating, my parents got separated, and the summer we got married, they got divorced. Their relationship collapsed as ours blossomed.

In the words of Harry from When Harry Met Sally, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” When people gawk at the fact that I got married so young, I tell them that if they had been in my shoes, they would have done the same thing. Sometimes it feels like I won the lottery the first time I bought a scratcher, just for the hell of it. But stories like Hatmaker’s remind me of how differently things could have gone for me if I had done it to satisfy the “Christian” expectation.

TOLKIEN SAID THAT nearly all marriages, even happy ones, are mistakes: “Only a very wise man at the end of his life could make a sound judgment concerning whom, amongst the total possible chances, he ought most profitably to have married!”

I stumbled across this quote in Ben Christenson’s piece, “The Real Soul Mate is the One You Are Actually Married To.” After reading it, you would assume Tolkien was one of those guys who joked about hating his wife, but, as Christenson points out, Tolkien had a whirlwind love story at age 18! I don’t think Tolkien was alluding to regretting marriage or his choice of a wife; rather, I think he was rejecting the illusion of a perfect spouse or soulmate.

Nowadays, most advice about young marriage takes one of two forms:

Just get married! There’s never going to be a perfect person, so just hop on the saddle and mosey on with it. Who you marry is the most important decision you will ever make. Wait as long as possible, date many different kinds of people to ensure that you are with the right person.

In my opinion, both of these perspectives reject the age-old virtue of prudence—a necessary ingredient to choosing a spouse. Proverbs 14:15 defines it this way: “The gullible believe anything they’re told; the prudent sift and weigh every word.” Prudence is about holding wisdom in tension with practicality. Thomas Aquinas defined it as “right reason in action” and Josef Pieper, in his book The Four Cardinal Virtues, says that prudence is the strangest thread of Christian doctrine to the ears of contemporaries. He points out that it is the “mold and ‘mother’ of all the other cardinal virtues…”

Prudence requires thoughtfulness and risk, which are perhaps the two most honest aspects of selecting a spouse. The second point of advice above believes that through enough experiences, we can be certain. But, “the prudent man knows he cannot enjoy the luxury of certainty,” wrote R.R. Reno, the editor of First Things. Because there really is no such thing as a perfect or risk-free choice, there is (and can and should be) only a prudent one. After all, marriage is inherently risky, its outcome is something we can’t predict or control; this is a feature, not a bug.

A FEW MONTHS into my engagement, a friend of mine asked to get coffee. She wanted to know how I had known Parker was the one, and I went into gush mode. She listened, then shared about her boyfriend and how conflicted she felt. “I love him, but part of me wonders if I would be more compatible with someone else…” I remember nodding along to her confession as I twisted the engagement ring on my finger.

My advice ended up in my wedding vows. “You have to decide if it is worth giving up someone you love, for the chance of something better,” I said. Once you find the right person, that risk will feel too lofty to take.

But just because I happened to find the right person the first week of college didn’t mean my friend had to follow in my footsteps. There shouldn’t be a rule, in Christian circles or other, that dictates when and where and under what circumstances we ought to find a spouse. This is, in fact, throwing prudence out the window.

Turns out that for some, prudence becomes a mask to cover their risk aversion; but for others, a lack of prudence can mean ignoring relational red flags just to follow the Christian mold. Both are faulty.

HAVING A GRIMY FIRST APARTMENT is a rite of passage, my parents told me. We stayed there for exactly one year and endured its mismatched wood, lack of natural light, stinky hallways, and the fact that you had to walk through our bedroom to get to our only bathroom. We slowly furnished it with a stiff beige couch and a bed frame from Amazon—a far cry from my Pinterest board. I now write this in my sun-bathed apartment, with bookshelves filled to the brim, and neighbors that don’t call the police on one another on a regular basis. At our old place, I learned that you can pretty much endure anything if you have the right person with you.

Parker and I sometimes wonder together what it would have been like to meet later in life. We would have had the first few years of adulthood to ourselves, but who are we kidding? We live in Southern California, we graduated post-pandemic, and in the AI-boom, there’s little chance we would have been able to lead these idyllic independent lives we are made to believe we missed out on—or have the means to decorate said Pinterest-board apartments.

It’s fun to think about for a second, but I believe in something like fate. God orchestrates us to be in particular places at particular times to meet particular people. I look back with relief that we met when we did. It’s hard to imagine my college experience without being grafted into Parker’s family while mine was falling apart.

AT THE END of the day, I can’t predict if my marriage will survive. I hope it does, and that in 50 years we are still in love. But I know that the risk is there. You can’t escape the naiveté of pledging to be with another imperfect sinner for all your days—no matter how old you are. Those 1000 days (give or take) were all on a spectrum. Good and bad. Sick and healthy. Rich and poor. Disneyland and crying about my parents’ divorce. Dealing with health issues and Parker running his first marathon (sub 4 hours!). It’s hard to imagine doing all of it alone.

The intimacy found in the covenant of marriage is one that we can not prepare for; we simply must dive in and see for ourselves. Arthur Brooks says that prudence is not rejecting risk, but taking the right amount of it: “On things that really matter, risk is the best thing ever.” We can read marriage books until we know everything there is to know about stonewalling, rupture, repair, and attachment theory, but, eventually, you have to do it. Eventually, you have to be willing to risk it all.

💌 INKWELL POETRY COLLECTION : What better way to linger on romance than through poetry? Sarah Jane Souther has curated a collection for this series from our submissions inbox. Enjoy more fiery philosophies here !

Jenna Mindel

Writer & Content Creator

Jenna Mindel is a writer and content creator based in Southern California. She works as a writer at Axis and is currently pursuing an M.A. in Spiritual Formation at Talbot School of Theology at Biola University. She writes mostly on Substack, and makes content on TikTok and Instagram. She is signed with Alive Literary Agency and is writing a book about how to have a more honest relationship with God.

📸 Photography from Jenna’s wedding

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