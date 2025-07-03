Inkwell

Inkwell

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bdates's avatar
bdates
Jul 3, 2025Edited

What a stunning mark of beauty! I'm reminded that setting/creating the space is the work; the Spirit will take care of the rest.

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Kari West's avatar
Kari West
Jul 3, 2025

“to live into the reality that beauty will help save the world.”

Amen.

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