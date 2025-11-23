Inkwell

Linda McCullough Moore
3d

I was for a time one of the editors of a small independent literary press. We reviewed more than 350 submissions of literary novels. We concluded at the end of our search that we could pick out the novels submitted by MFA graduates and MFA faculty blindfolded. There was a formulaic style. There were typically 15 proper nouns in the first two paragraphs. This was of course the tip of the iceberg.

I have mentored individual poets and novelists for the past 40 years, and I am convinced that writers learn to write by writing. 10,000 hours for openers. It goes without saying that one has of course read daily since the first grade.

I have mentored groups of Christian students at Williams College and Smith College. My brisk advice: Don't try to do Christian writing. Do brilliant writing.

Reviews of my own fiction by Christians tell me that my work is not Christian writing. Reviews by non-christians consistently tell me that my work is deeply Christian.

Were I in a different relationship at the moment with my computer I would look this up to be sure but I seem to remember A.W. Tozer was invited to a conference to give a talk on Christian fiction. He walked to the microphone and said, "There is no such thing," and went back and sat down. I want to say he was also the one who said that all fiction is Christian, to the extent that it deals in any way with the human experience.

Charlie Rauh
3d

This was so insightful, thank you! The context of Christian writing in reference to loneliness reminded me of Henri Nouwen and his approach to relational living in his work. He is one of my greatest inspirations in that he was able to speak plainly, clearly, and powerfully about the human condition. In a similar way, Teresa of Avila wrote beautifully about faith in the real world; notably with Interior Castle.

In the same way that we gain facility within our faith through spending time with scripture, we may gain facility in our writing by spending time with the work of those who practiced the craft with this clarity of intention.

