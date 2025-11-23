This Edition of Inkwell Espresso Features Nadya Williams, Mischa Willett, Joshua Hren, & James Matthew Wilson

“CAN CHRISTIANS WRITE?” That is the question that poet, essayist, and editor Paul Pastor posed nearly a year ago. Paul’s answer was effectively a manifesto for Christian writers: “Of course there is such a thing as Christian art. It represents the greatest single cultural contribution to humanity in history.” But writers are not made ex nihilo. So how are Christian writers trained, mentored, and equipped for the artistic and practical sides of their craft?

Three seasoned writers who have given a great deal of thought to training Christian writers are Mischa Willett, director of the Whitworth Writers Workshop, and James Matthew Wilson and Joshua Hren, cofounders of the MFA in creative writing at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. To read about their own journeys into their crafts, read Nadya’s post here. In this Espresso, we will turn to their advice on training future writers.

A conversation between Nadya and our guests

Nadya Williams: As we talk about training Christian writers, I’d like to first ask a particularly tricky question. Recently, a college professor of creative writing told me that the greatest competition out there right now is not between MFA programs. Instead, the question for aspiring writers is whether they need an MFA at all, rather than simply getting a “normal” day job and writing in the margins. What would you tell someone who is weighing these options?

Mischa Willett: One time, I was walking around with a friend in college, and we saw one of those inspiring coffee mugs that said “Everyone is an artist!” She found it ridiculous. It doesn’t make any more sense to say everyone is an artist than it does to say everyone is a dentist. Sure, we all might have a seed of dentistry in us, but that’s not the same thing as being a dentist. Her point was that making art is something you learn to do, preferably from a master and preferably after a long apprenticeship.

One thing I’ve been noticing recently, as more publications offer new writers exposure, is that I can sort of tell when a writer doesn’t have an MFA. The poems might be really smart and good in spots, but they also make rookie mistakes. It’s like an error in coding, a glitch.

I don’t know why people have decided this is the one area of human endeavor where training isn’t required. Everyone knows that to be a ballet dancer, you train at a good ballet school. To be a good chef, you go to a top culinary school. The police have their own academy. People hire personal trainers when they want abs. On and on it goes, but with writing, people often assume they’ll just wing it. That’s strange to me.

Of course they should start. Of course they should try. But when they want to get serious, they should get serious. The beautiful thing about low-residency programs like ours is that people can keep their day jobs and still develop this central part of themselves. I think programs like these are the future.

Joshua Hren: No writer needs an MFA. For some, an MFA might stifle, derail, demystify, or stir up the weird envies and ambitions common in the academy. But for some, writing can be an especially lonely business, and sometimes talent lies latent, in potency, waiting for a mentor, teacher, or peer to pull it out. For such writers, an MFA can serve as a generative, cross-pollinating community. A community of writers feeding daily on what Percy Walker called the “fat of the faith,” trying to make still more fleshy fictions that illuminate the unseen.

In contemporary fiction that chases incarnations of faith in our time, doubt typically receives as much, if not more, dramatic nerve. We need new literature that goes beyond a sincere and moving exploration of doubt. We need new literature that makes attractive what we ought to worship, while still remaining nuanced and vulnerable. Determining the tenor and shape of such stories takes a sustained, leisurely conversation carried over the course of years. Actualizing such stories is still harder, especially as the writers committed to telling them are scattered across the States, adding to the innate loneliness of the writer’s life.

It is out of a growing sense that there are too few graduate programs devoted to precisely this pursuit that James Matthew Wilson and I cofounded the MFA in creative writing program at the University of St. Thomas in Houston. We are confident that, given the cross-pollination that such a program will make possible, our students will continue to forge some possible answers—both argued discursively and embodied in poetry. Indeed, the fruits of our students’ passage through the program are already evident! They are a visible leaven to the wider literary culture!

The great Catholic philosopher Alasdair MacIntyre argues that, often, when someone complains that life is meaningless, what he really means is that “the narrative of their life has become unintelligible to them, that it lacks any point, any movement towards a climax or a telos.” Our moment needs more storytellers who can absorb reality with an unflinching gaze and still lead us toward that meaningful end.

James Matthew Wilson: The fine arts are crafts and are tradition-constituted. To create something new, you need the capacities, tools, and practices of your predecessors. To be without them is the equivalent of trying to speak without first inheriting the words of a language. A craft tradition is the language of the art form; old words make new sentences; old sentences make new paragraphs; old paragraphs make new works. One is already apprenticed to that tradition the moment one picks up a book and reads. For some people, that will suffice.

But there’s actually a lot to learn if one wants to take the tradition into one’s bones and allow it to make one’s tongue articulate. There are no secrets. This is all publicly available information. But learning a craft is not just a matter of reading an instruction book. It involves making the living rule of artistic practice a part of one’s being. Historically, that takes time, community, discipline, and guidance.

To study in a good MFA program is not only the pursuit of a degree or the attainment of a qualification but a means of entering a craft tradition with sure guidance. I have been, in a superficial sense, overeducated; I have multiple advanced degrees. None of them helped me substantially on the path to becoming a poet. So I sympathize with the skepticism that your question summarizes. When Joshua and I started the program, we set out not to do what was being done but to do better. We set out to do what was simply not being done but should have been.

Nadya Williams: At the same time, a Christian writer who decides to get an MFA may be weighing her options between a secular program and a Christian one. What would you tell that writer? Do you have general advice for Christians considering pursuing an MFA?

Joshua Hren: Contemporary Christian writers can learn much from “secular” MFAs—they can grasp much about the craft from any number of superb living writers who are running workshops and leading seminars. We will never sacrifice the natural habits, techniques, and elements that make for rich poetry and fiction.

But the Christian vision is driven by unseen realities, and “secular” MFAs are not equipped to grapple directly with the question of how, why, when, and whether we ought to try to make the unseen seen. Thus, the landscape of contemporary higher education should have more programs whose participants and faculty are well-versed in these spiritual inquiries, both as critics and as writers.

Mischa Willett: I was going to say that I can’t imagine trying to share the stories of one’s miscarriage, or essays on the death of one’s father, or poems about hearing the voice of God with colleagues who don’t at least share the basics of a worldview, but I don’t have to imagine it. I tried it; it was difficult.

Artistic communities are among the most vulnerable places available in the modern world. We work through everything together—every lust and intimacy, every failure. But we’re also trusting our first readers to be both completely honest with us and careful with our hearts.

James Matthew Wilson: I sympathize with Mischa’s observation. Christians often feel alienated and lonesome in the broader academy, and rightly so. If you are a Christian, you sense that the everyday is always opening into a mystery beyond itself. Yet there are people in the world who speak the word soul as if it were not anything more than a superstitious metaphor.

We are not born for solitude. It is possible and even likely that studying among non-Christians will be an opportunity to strengthen one’s convictions and stir something beyond a shriveled vision of reality. As good as a sense of commission, missionary adventurousness, and an apologist’s ready witness are, these things can also shrink our own vision if they are our primary experience of living out our Christian faith in the world.

Sometimes you just need people to pray with. So, again, I sympathize. I think our MFA program has been a place of refuge and a communion of nourishment and apprenticeship for all who have entered it.

But we also designed our program to apprentice students in the things everyone ought to know. They learn the history and practice of poetic and prose-fiction craft. They learn the great works of the literary tradition. Their knowledge is grounded in the philosophy of art and beauty.

Nadya Williams: All three of you are running and/or teaching in MFA programs with a distinctly Christian identity. Each of your programs, however, has a different focus, I think—which reminds us that there is no one way to train Christian writers. Can you speak a little about your respective programs and their artistic vision for equipping writers?

Joshua Hren: In the MFA program at St. Thomas, we take seriously John Henry Newman’s insistence that when thinking about any change, we exercise “conservative action” upon the past. But Newman also insists that, paradoxically, the shapes of enduring truths must sometimes change “in order to remain the same. In a higher world it is otherwise, but here below to live is to change, and to be perfect is to have changed often.”

Our curriculum reflects this tension. Students are rooted in Aristotle’s Poetics, but they also study craft advice from living practitioners like Charles Baxter or critics like former New Yorker editor James Wood. They read contemporary fiction by well-known writers such as Donna Tartt and David Foster Wallace, making connections between Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov and Wallace’s Infinite Jest. Ultimately, the kind of literature we strive to instill in our students contains continuity within its very newness.

James Matthew Wilson: As the founder of the poetry courses in our program, I can offer a somewhat simple answer. We teach the whole history of poetic practice. The short-sighted presentism of contemporary poetry has been the death of the art form. I remember a celebrated poet praising another celebrated contemporary poet once by saying, “His book really taught me what new things could be done with language.” Yeah, right, I thought—the book didn’t include so much as a complete sentence. Done to language, yes, but not done with language.

We offer a curriculum that allows one to break bread with the dead and to write the kind of verses that everyone from Homer to one’s Grandma Grace, from a high school sophomore to an absent-minded professor, would recognize as poetry when they see it. We reacquaint our poets with the tradition, from the ancient classics to the contemporary poets. We hope they inherit and develop the craft and range of that tradition.

Why not just make good things that people will enjoy reading, precisely because they are good? And precisely because they do what literature has always done: to open portals to the real so that we can think with a melody and depth about our lives and the world around us.

Mischa Willett: I agree with a good deal of what my colleagues have said here. One of the first and most central things we give students at the Whitworth Writers Workshop is a sense—and I mean that word precisely, as in a feel, an instinct through exposure—of the field they’re entering. Most students simply need guidance toward the goods they’re trying to acquire.

Our program is a bit different, I think: We don’t have a fixed canon. We have a handful of authors who are reliable keys and who tend to recur in our syllabi (Annie Dillard, Julian of Norwich, Robert Frost), but we don’t teach every writer who comes to us all about St. Ambrose or whoever. Instead, each student, under their mentor’s guidance, assembles an individual reading list to help them confront the challenges posed by their own subject matter or style. The mentor will see something a student is attempting and say to them, “You know who has done that well?” They then add that work to their reading list and discuss.

Also, while we’re an artistic program, we’re aware of the financial investment our students are making, and so we offer a good deal of guidance about publishing and professionalization—everything from getting an agent to negotiating contracts to winning grants—so that our students feel equipped both to make a writing life and, if they want, a writing career.

Nadya Williams: If you could give just one piece of advice to aspiring Christian writers, what would it be?

James Matthew Wilson: I would suggest always keeping in mind the intimate connection between the joy we experience in encountering a great work of art and the joy we experience when making something of our own. Aristotle teaches us that the world first presents itself to us as full of wonders—as wonder-full. Philosophy, he says, only then “begins in wonder.” We wonder only because the world itself is first wonderful.

Everything about human life is characteristically a response; we didn’t create ourselves but were created, and so our very being, our existence, is a response to this first primordial gift, an initial yes on the part of God. So the artist should recognize that all their activity takes place in the context of this relationship. God makes. The world is there, throwing itself up before us. We, in wonder, respond by seeking to echo that first gift with a new one, a new form answering the old, a mimesis. And so, we live in gratitude for the opportunity to participate in an everlasting conversation and communion.

Mischa Willett: Find your people. Too many are possessed by an image of the author as a solitary genius, scribbling away on the walls of a madhouse. Maybe the madhouse is an office or a lakeside, but it still becomes maniacal if undertaken in complete isolation.

Artists need each other. Christians need each other. And we happen to be living in a great time for forming these sorts of literary communities: reading groups, workshop groups, retreats, gatherings around specific publications, and national convivialities. The opportunity is everywhere, but so many miss it. I’ve seen scores of talented authors give up because they couldn’t find an audience for their work and so decided it was meaningless to continue. I’m amazed when I recall that, during his life, pretty much only one person read the poems of Gerard Manley Hopkins. But that was enough.

Nadya Williams

Editor & Academic

Nadya Williams is books editor for Mere Orthodoxy and interim director of the MFA in creative writing program at Ashland University. She is the author of Cultural Christians in the Early Church (2023), Mothers, Children, and the Body Politic (2024), and Christians Reading Classics (2025). She is a contributor to Christianity Today and a contributing editor for Providence and Front Porch Republic. She and her husband Dan joyfully live and homeschool in Ashland, Ohio. You can find her on Substack at Cultural Christians in the Early Church.

