This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Eniola Abioye

IF THERE IS ANYTHING I’VE LEARNED over the past few years, it is that when chaos ensues, it’s time to cling to the fundamentals. With each new era ushered in by each groundbreaking news cycle, we once again face the fundamental reality of our brokenness. As individuals, as cultures, as countries, we are broken. And sometimes, instead of trying to repair what is broken with fragile strands of gold, we must sit in the pieces and see the scars of our King who let them wound him.

This past year I went to Okinawa, Japan, where I visited a Ryukyu pottery farm. It was pretty tucked away—you had to know the way to get there—but the potter who owned the farm had created work that is recognized worldwide.

Pottery has run in the family for decades, and their work involves resting dirt for 10-15 years at a time. They use natural resources like ashes to create unique colors and patterns, but the most significant thing for me was seeing that when he made a mistake with one of his pieces, he didn’t throw it away. He didn’t even engage in the well-known kintsugi method, where imperfections are filled with gold. Instead, he set them aside and created a special place to display them. His reasoning: God never throws away broken, marred or wounded people.

And so, in a small Japanese village on a hidden pottery farm, I encountered the beauty of scattered clay formed and collected from the dirt. It reminded me of a lion who showed up as a lamb.

This is the sentiment of what I call the New Artist: to work as one whose life has already been shattered, claimed, and displayed. Through Christ’s crucifixion, weakness becomes elevated, the poor in spirit are blessed; the broken become holy and glory is made known. The most beautiful being in the universe is not physically flawless. Though he is sinless, morally pure, entirely holy, he is wounded. And will be forever—in his hands, feet, around his head, on his back, and his side.

IN THE EARLY 20th CENTURY, a group of Black Americans gathered around the fire of creativity that had been emitting sparks in upper New York City. They were on a quest to reclaim their identity through the arts. Many of the loudest narratives at the time were filled with prejudice against them, or else possessed a deeply reductionist view of their aesthetic sensibility. The results were caricature and diminishment—a crushing of identity. So, they gathered as peers, philanthropists, artisans, editors, doctors, inventors, and musicians, and told the world who they were. They called this the New Negro. This would become known as the start of the Harlem Renaissance.

Likewise, the New Artist embarks on his own kind of renaissance—one that draws from the past, reimagines truths of old, and reclaims the identity that was always his in Christ.

READ THROUGH THE PROPHETS of old and you will see our artistic ancestors. They were the spoken word artist, the performance artist—they used their bodies, their voices, and the material world as visual signposts to tell the people what God was saying.

Habakkuk, whose name means “to cling” or “to embrace,” was one of them. His world was surrounded by injustice and cultural unrest. He questioned God. When God responded, Habakkuk could have held to his own understanding of justice, his own timeline, but he clung to the word of God.

At the end of his painful, enlightening, and ultimately hopeful conversation, Habakkuk penned a song that ended like this: “Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior. The Sovereign Lord is my strength; he makes my feet like the feet of a deer, he enables me to tread on the heights.”

In the middle of famine, the artist sings—not to imagine a better world, but because they can see something no one else can. God told Habakkuk that the just shall live by faith. And faith, at its very core, is based on what God says, not on what we see.

This is why the songwriter, creator, cruciform—the New Artist—cannot be afraid of suffering. Art is at its highest when bringing heaven’s reality to earth. There are songs we cannot help but replay, films that leave us so stunned we forget to cry, and food that causes us to pause at the first taste. So many of the ingredients in our favorite meals, colors of our favorite masterpieces, and lyrics to our favorite songs came from destitute circumstances and desperate places. They came from an artistic obligation, out of survival and endurance, from people choosing to live and not die.

WE BEGIN WITH THE TENSION. Grief over injustice, over oppression. Frustration at apathy and passivity accumulates and then something in us cries out, “things should not be like this!” We have seen this discontent erupt into fear and flames. Resistance to systems that are hostile to the ways of God are easily visible in how we treat each other, how we build our societies, and move through life without God. It is our world’s climate and it grows like weeds through the soil of our personal sin.

But there is a different sort of eruption within the New Artist—one that looks like Isaiah’s “Here I am, send me.” It comes from taking our anger to the pierced feet of the Savior and allowing him to tell us the truth about our tears. Personal surrender becomes action and then movements are birthed.

One of us begins to study, research, and gather statistics, another starts a prayer meeting, someone else hosts a conference and still another writes a song, or a play. Daniel Migliore says, “We human beings are… the pinnacle of creation and its greatest danger. We are Rembrandt and Hitler, Mozart and Stalin, Antigone and Lady Macbeth, Ruth and Jezebel. ‘What a work of art,’ says Shakespeare of humanity. ‘We are very dangerous,’ says Arthur Miller in After the Fall.”

This is why the New Artist must be gripped by something beyond preference and anchored in the standard of Heaven. God uses the foolish things of the world to confound the wise, and the weak things to shame the strong. His way has always been to put his hands in dirt and make something beautiful from it. In Jesus’ revolutionary manifesto, the Beatitudes, he says: “Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the Kingdom of God.” He revels in how the Lord hides secrets from the wise and reveals them to children in Matthew 11:25. The New Artist is radically weak. We cry out to God, day and night, “I need you.” We are unashamed of it—in fact, we boast in it.

ALONG THESE LINES, Paul the Apostle made a declaration with eternal significance. When religious leaders attempted to exert undue authority over the Christian life through restriction and control, Paul testified, “It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me.” Life in Jesus is not produced by external pressure but by crucifixion and resurrection.

When chaos ensues, again, it is the time to cling to the fundamentals. If you are drowning, it would be ridiculous to decide it was time to try a fancy butterfly stroke—no—that is the moment to doggy paddle for your life. Why? Because fundamentals ground us and remind us that it’s the breath in our lungs, the body we inhabit, and the soul of the Imago Dei that actually matter.

The New Artist is a witness to the beauty of Jesus found in the cross, and understands that it is the absolute fundamental that steadies in the chaos. To create in the direction of heaven means laying down your life for something greater than an aesthetic or an opinion, and giving it wholly to the only person who ever deserved it.

GOD DISPLAYS HIS GLORY not in our human strength. Like the potter in Okinawa, he turns our wretchedness around by picking us up from the dirt and claiming us as his own. The glory is in the marred face of Jesus.

This is how worldly systems are toppled: that old nemesis that expresses itself in racism, hatred, selfishness, suicide, trafficking—it is all the overflow of worldly principalities that seek to keep us distracted by our differences, focused on failures, and enslaved to ourselves. Crucified people are the only people really living. They’re the only ones who are truly free. Money can’t tie them down; their most base desires don’t lead the way. Jesus comes to liberate us by his Lordship, deliver us by delighting in us, and fill us with the fire of the Holy Spirit.

This is the sentiment of the New Artist: like the old artisans of the tabernacle, we create beauty with the lamb at the center. This is the only beauty that can actually do anything.

The pioneers of the Harlem Renaissance reclaimed their dignity by reclaiming their voice. But the Christian artist reclaims authority by dying with Christ and creating from resurrection. The beauty that changes the world is not born from exerted strength, but yielded through surrendered lives. This is truly revolutionary, not just innovative, expressive, or resistant, but a cruciform redefinition of identity.

The world doesn’t need more creative artists, it needs crucified ones.

Eniola Abioye

Artist & Musician

Eniola Abioye is a creative voice who helps people experience the nearness of Jesus through story, song, and honest conversations. She creates spaces—online and in person—where creatives can find home in God’s presence.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

Note for Nashville Inkwellians: we will be in your neck of the woods next weekend for our Mini-Summit on Creativity & Vocation! Would love to see you there.

Share

Be A Local