Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail's avatar
Abigail
1h

So good: "God uses the foolish things of the world to confound the wise, and the weak things to shame the strong. His way has always been to put his hands in dirt and make something beautiful from it." The Beatitudes keep showing up in my poems in surprising ways. Even when I think I'm writing about something else, they are the threads humming underneath it all.

Reply
Share
Matthias Michael Hoefler's avatar
Matthias Michael Hoefler
1h

"The glory is in the marred face of Jesus"—particularly strong. I think there are two kinds of glory: the kind Jesus showed in the Transfiguration and the much quieter but perhaps more glorious kind that we see in God being killed on a cross without any gleaming lights or triumphant soundtrack.

"Crucified people are the only people really living." !

"They’re the only ones who are truly free. Money can’t tie them down; their most base desires don’t lead the way. Jesus comes to liberate us by his Lordship, deliver us by delighting in us, and fill us with the fire of the Holy Spirit." I love this. I aspire to this paragraph—not blinded by my possessions or tech, not jerked back and forth and off topic by trying to make sense of my sexuality in the context of an extremely oversexualized Western culture.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture