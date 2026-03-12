Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathryn Watson's avatar
Kathryn Watson
5h

Really loved this, beautiful essay

Reply
Share
Sandrina de Klerk's avatar
Sandrina de Klerk
6h

Wow, so beautiful, brought tears to my eyes. Thank you so much for writing, Mandy.

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture