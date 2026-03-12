This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Mandy Morris

EVERY MORNING, before my daughter wakes, small worlds take shape on the living room floor. Some days it's rubber duckies and dinosaurs. Other days it’s wooden animals migrating across the couch, or plastic horses circling a castle made of books. Sometimes elaborate battles unfold involving cardboard boxes and train tracks.

It probably seems pointless. She will scatter it all within minutes. Dinosaurs will migrate and duckies will disappear under the couch. But the value isn’t in how long it lasts; it’s in the ability to build a little world for her with care and kindness that won’t need to be remembered.

By the time she opens her eyes, something is waiting just for her. It’s small, almost silly, but it’s an offering. All of this happens before the outside world presses its weight upon the door.

But then, an interruption.

My phone lights up while sitting on the rug together. I tell myself I’ll just glance at it, just clear one thing so it doesn’t follow me into the rest of the day, but one message turns to three, and a quick reply requires another. By the time I lift my head, she’s standing beside me, pulling on my finger, trying to guide me back to the small world we built.

I have not left the room, yet something in the room has shifted. My body is still there, but my attention has crossed into another place, and it unsettles me how quietly that crossing can happen. Because now, I’m not only choosing where my attention goes, but I am showing her what attention looks like.

LATELY, I’VE BEEN READING The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery to her in the afternoons, her body curled close, her index finger floating over the illustrations as my voice moves through the pages. She doesn’t quite follow the story yet, but she listens.

The prince wanders through the desert, where he encounters adults obsessed with numbers and usefulness, when all he really wants is someone to notice a rose, or sit with him long enough to understand it. The rose is delicate and demanding, proud and vulnerable. She needs tending and protection. She appears only briefly, but I think she carries the weight of the story. She teaches the prince the cost of love and what it asks of us: attention, patience, and care.

Somewhere along the way, most adults have absorbed the same story—that routines are restrictive, that repetition is lifeless, that freedom is only lived in spontaneity and real life happens in moments we don’t plan—but the body eventually feels the cost. Endless novelty doesn’t make us more alive; it makes us more scattered.

When understood for what they are, routines begin to look different. Not like cages, but like containers, places where the beauty of everyday can settle long enough to produce something of meaning. Children understand this without being taught. They want the same book every night, the same song, the same stuffy beside them. They don’t experience routines as limitations, but as safety and belonging. A reminder that the world is a place they can trust. And they invite us back into that way of being by slowing us down, by handing us books, blocks, little plastic animals, and asking us to play.

AT NIGHT, when the house grows quiet, and she is nearly asleep, there are still things waiting for me: emails unanswered, notes half written, small obligations that feel easier to complete once the day has slowed. Sometimes I sit, phone in my hand, telling myself I will just finish one thing now so I don’t have to carry it tomorrow.

But, before her eyes fully close, she reaches for my finger and pulls my arm around her belly, wrapping herself against me as if to anchor me there. She doesn’t ask for anything, she simply presses in closer, and in that wordless gesture, the decision becomes clear again. The work will be there tomorrow, this moment will not. These are the kinds of nights that become a child’s memory of love.

I am not trying to live without technology, nor could I honestly pretend that I do. I write on a screen, publish online, and rely on it daily, in ways that shape both my work and my relationships. But parenting has exposed a fault line I can no longer ignore, revealing how easily one world bleeds into the other, and how often I must decide which world I am actually inhabiting.

I am still learning how to order my days so these collisions happen less often. I try to answer what needs answering earlier, to write when she is not beside me, to leave the glowing screens in another room when we are building worlds together on the floor. I do not always succeed, but the learning itself feels like part of the work, part of what it means to raise a child between these two worlds.

Parenthood teaches strange forms of devotion. Love reveals itself through repetition, and faith shows up in routines never imagined. Days reorganize themselves around snack schedules and bedtime stories. And somewhere inside it all, attention proves delicate, easily pulled away, as something small still tries to be seen.

I want to be attentive to that small thing.

I REMEMBER the first time I put a dress on her after she learned to walk. She stood still for a moment, looking down at the fabric, and then something in her seemed to know what needed to happen next. She smiled and began to twirl, not because anyone had taught her to do so, or because she had seen someone else do it, but because her body simply knew to move that way. She turned in small circles watching the hem of her dress lift and settle around her legs. She delighted in the movement, in the way her body could make the fabric dance. There was no awareness of being watched, only an unguarded display of joy.

I had not taught her to move toward beauty; she had done that on her own, as if delight were something the body knows before it’s ever explained. The moment felt less like a milestone and more like a glimpse into how our lives are meant to be lived, responsive and unmeasured, before we were conditioned to calculate our every move

Some days that desert in The Little Prince lives within me, not as emptiness exactly, but as a motion, a constant pull to whatever is next. The way my hand reaches for my phone before I realize I’ve left the room. The way my attention thins across a hundred small windows filled with everything bright and available.

It isn’t accidental that we live inside an attention economy designed to keep us on the move, a thousand insignificant invitations asking for pieces of us. Over time, we learn to live divided, half here, beyond the screen, and half there, inside of it. Technology offers constant stimulation, but children offer endless opportunities to stay in the now.

While in the desert, the little prince discovers that water comes from a well hidden beneath the sand, something he could have found only by stopping long enough to look. Children don’t refill us instantly. Instead, they ask things of us—to sit, to slow down, to stop, to look. They make us walk toward the water instead of scrolling past it. And somehow, that changes what it feels like to live.

Here, on the rug, with a child nearby, there is water.

CHILDREN ARRIVE FULLY inside a moment, stop everything to show you a rock or a crooked tower or a dinosaur doing something important. It feels like an invitation, a call back into attention, back into presence, back into ordinary places where love is already waiting.

These opportunities show up at the crossroads between adults and children in their lives—in classrooms, parks, grocery store aisles, waiting rooms. At the moment a little one needs help tying a shoe. In the decision to push a swing when no one else is watching. In stopping long enough to notice a small hand hovering, hoping someone will come closer.

The work of being with another human being in their fear, their wonder, their exhaustion, their becoming, cannot be outsourced. It keeps calling us back to the floor, to the table, to routines, to the places where love must be practiced. It almost feels subversive to live this way. To give full attention to something small. To let the morning unfold without the need to document it. To build worlds that will be undone before lunch.

But, the desert is loud and the well is small, so we must return to puzzles, plastic dinosaurs, rubber duckies, and small interruptions that turn into invitations; to the steady work of staying present with children within whatever world they are building. There, we’ll find a new and deeper way of being ourselves.

Mandy Morris

Writer & Poet

Mandy Morris is a writer living in Tennessee with her husband and young daughter. She writes essays and poetry about faith, presence, and the everyday work of love. Her work is rooted in ordinary life and the formation that happens at home.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

