Heather Surls
4d

This essay was for me today. I have a friend in prison here in the Middle East who is doing very poorly. I am struggling to believe that God is present in her situation. I want to "be happy" because it's Christmas. But I'm turned again to longing for the second coming...the true focus of Advent. Thank you for serving those men and reminding me that I'm not alone in my service.

Eric Blauer
1d

So many thoughts here that I resonate with as someone who has had many moments like these in jails and other places with incarcerated people. I now hold place in sacred moments with those fighting addictions, homelessness and other hells and horrors that accompany these ragged margins. Thank you for your words. I especially loved that Kenyan service linked. I was unfamiliar with this and pulled a number of beautiful liturgy sections out for further reflection and use.

