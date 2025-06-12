Inkwell

Inkwell

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Alyssa Marcia Stadtlander's avatar
Alyssa Marcia Stadtlander
Jun 12, 2025

This was so good. I’m feeling in a similar place right now. I turned 29 and a half yesterday and the looming 30 is staring my down. My life is quiet, and I feel like I’ve sort of… plateaued? Spun out and got stuck on the edge of the road while the other cars are driving past? I’ve been thinking a lot about what makes a life noteworthy- what are the notes that are worthy to be written about one’s life. I love the reminder that it’s not about outcome but about discovery. Thank you for this!

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Meagan Davenport's avatar
Meagan Davenport
Jun 24, 2025

Love this. I'm 42, single/never been married, and still asking some of these same exact questions. I aged out of the church programs for college age, young professionals, and singles, and am too young for the "senior singles" group (who is typically either widowed or divorced, not "never married"). It's a confusing spot to be in--for me, and for the church, who often doesn't know what to do with us.

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