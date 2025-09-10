Inkwell

Abigail
Sep 10

So much to love about this essay: Jo March as an intellectual model, Charlotte Mason and Annie Dillard in conversation, the vibrant reading life as an avenue to delight. It is bewildering to know how to respond when people ask writers if they want to use AI. I feel like my answer, however emphatic, cannot properly communicate how ludicrous the question is. Do you want a robot to eat your food and leave a star rating in exchange? Do you want a robot to attend dinner parties for you and give a summary of the conversations? Have people forgotten that living happens in first person? As your mother says, we don't know how to be human. Lastly, I love that you interviewed your mother for this essay!

Alicia Pollard
Sep 10

Such beautiful thoughts here. I can only imagine how delighted your professor was to see your excitement for Hans Urs von Balthasar!

"Taylor says that education 'introduce[s] the young to reality through delight.'" I love this. An LLM can get you information, and an AI agent can save you time and effort, but neither can give you the delight of researching a topic you love, wrestling with word choice, sentence structure, and outlines, and reading your own work out loud to hear its music. "Writing" (producing content) with AI robs you of that sweet, satisfied tiredness of a job well done. I think even the "grunt work" of academic labor is not worth giving up - for example, formatting footnotes, draining as that is, fine-tunes your attention to detail.

"It’s not enough to just want fast and easy; we need to have this thinking love." Totally agree. I hear people extoll the virtues of AI in "saving time and energy" - "saving time" - "increasing efficiency" - "removing manual processes" - "giving us more time," but time and energy are not the most important resources. Laboring with delight and taking the time to discover, consider, and revise are part of what makes us human, image-bearers of a creative God.

