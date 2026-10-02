Inkwell

Inkwell

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Grace Holder's avatar
Grace Holder
Oct 2

Formal request for fiction next

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Jennifer Phillips's avatar
Jennifer Phillips
Oct 2

Disappointed as I went through submission process for the poetry contest that there are no alternate formats offered besides Googledoc that I can't use. How about a pdf option at least?

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