WHILE THE AUTUMNAL LANDSCAPE prepares for slumber, we mourn the loss of leaves and green and literary heroes. The veil between worlds thins this time of year. Fog rests dense in the air as this side of the equator hangs its cloak and bows to the elements. It is only natural, then, that we remember the dead and the words that keep them ever-alive, cycling through the seasons in sentences strung together.

So, we’re hosting a poetry competition on the theme of Corresponding with the Dead, calling poets to meditate on the writers that have made them who they are. Whose words haunt you? And how will you answer back to them?

Send us poems that enter into an ongoing conversation with, or respond to, your literary heroes: both poets of old and contemporary ones that are no longer with us.

— Rosa Lía Gilbert, Assistant Editor

GUIDELINES

Judges: Paul J. Pastor, Scott Cairns, Zina Gomez-Liss, Blake Petteway, & Rosa Lía Gilbert

Winners: The top three winners will receive cash prizes:

1st place: $500

2nd place: $300

3rd place: $150

Winners will also be published alongside the judges in a digital anthology set to release in early 2027. Multiple runner-up poems will also be selected for publication in this collection.

Entry & Submissions: To participate, a poet must be an Inkwell Member (paid subscriber). Each poet may submit up to three (3) previously unpublished poems* in accordance to our theme. All poetic forms are welcome.

*We will accept poem(s) previously published on a personal blog or social media account.

What the judges are looking for: Find out from some of them below!

Deadline: Monday, November 16th at 11:59 PM EST

TOWN SQUARE

Judges, what makes a poem transport you?

Paul J. Pastor

A poem should be a little window onto a large view. Like a window, a good poem is well-measured and tight. Form, intention, meter, and image are essential for our language to live up to its full potential, even if the rules of those elements may flex. And yet, that well-made window must open onto something worth seeing; it should admit wind and light. In reading my favorite poems, I find myself forgetting that I am reading a poem at all. I am too busy joyfully looking out and through it. The poet’s gift is to share this self-forgetfulness, skillfully and from sheer love.

I want to read poems that are clear, multi-layered, unsentimental, beautiful, and raw. I want them to present worthy, large ideas, and to do so naturally and without pretension. I do not care much to see you, the poet. Rather I would like to look through the sort of opened window that only you can craft, onto a view I can delight in now, and remember fondly, for a lifetime.

Scott Cairns

As soon as I set eyes upon a page, I am taking in the shape of the utterance, hoping that the form indicates some measure of care. To my mind, this is often manifested by the poet’s having measured something or other in the construction of the line, of the strophes or stanzas, of the overall poem. I am pleased when an utterance strikes me as considered speech, duly shaped, however complexly. I love a poem that troubles its syntactical sense with its stichic sense, a poem whose lines work as lines and do work as lines. I love an elegant phrase and witnessing a poet’s command of style and mechanics.

Afterwards, I attend to the degree to which the connotative reach of the poem’s English words is extended and enhanced by the ghosts of those languages—Greek, Hebraic, or Latinate—that inform our tongue. That is to say that I delight in a poem whose subtle ambiguities allow room for the reader to make meaning with them. I love when a poem is constructed so as to allow repeated visits, each of which avails further meaning-making.

Zina Gomez-Liss

The question of what makes a poem transport a reader is an interesting one when you consider that William Carlos Williams famously wrote, “A poem is a small (or large) machine made out of words.” The poem can, thus, be seen as a type of vehicle or technology that takes a reader on a journey, with the aim of bringing them somewhere new. But my favorite poems have done more than that—they've made me feel as though the person I was before reading them is different than the one which emerged afterward. Those poems do more than transport, they transform.

When judging poetry, I look for the following qualities: musicality, movement, multi-meaning, and memory. I am most enthralled by poems that hold truths worthy of being passed down from generation to generation. Robert Frost once said that poetry “is a way of remembering that which it would impoverish us to forget.” There is, then, a deeper sense of memory embedded in a poem when it is in conversation with our literary forebears and the makers of our myths.

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Goodies for Inkwell members only!

We’ve been working on an analog thank-you gift for each of our paid subscribers that will land in your mailbox right before the holidays. Be sure to fill out the postable link if you’re an Inkwell member!

The next Happy Hour with Joshua Luke Smith is on October 30th at 5 PM ET ! Be on the lookout for the link in the subscriber chat the week of.

The next installment of the World in Our Words course is on the theme of Contemplation. Link to come in the subscriber chat this week!

Oh, and don’t miss Josh Nadeau and Madison Zuñiga on our new podcast, Letters to a Young Creative, talking about picking a creative niche!