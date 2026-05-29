Photo by YSF Fellow David Jericho .

Are you a passionate writer or media creator looking to expand your gifts for the glory of God?

The Young Storytellers Fellowship is a 6-month experience that focuses on community, mentorship, and craft. It will begin in September 2026 and conclude in February 2027. While the majority of the Fellowship is remote & online, our Fellows will gather for two in-person immersive weekends at the start and conclusion of the program.

All flight & travel costs, stipends, and materials will be covered by Christianity Today.

A Note from Rosa, 2025-2026 Fellow

There’s nothing quite as anxiety-inducing as stepping into a room full of strangers that you’re expected to get to know. Even at 26 years old—younger me thought perhaps I’d have it figured out by now—the thought of doing this got my heart racing and stomach spinning in a whirlpool of nerves.

I remember the ordinary hotel conference room: plain walls, three round tables, and groups chit-chatting away as I walked in. “Great,” I thought, “They’re all friends now. I hate being the last one here.” And maybe I wasn’t, but it felt that way. Yet, how do I begin to explain now that, in the span of a mere six months, this group of strangers reshaped the way I understand and appreciate friendship?

Every conversation with a fellow went something like this: “I never thought I’d meet someone else interested in _____ (insert the coolest, most random and niche thing you can think of). That’s what the first weekend of the fellowship was like. Each thought shared or conversation had—strolling through DC museums, roaming the streets of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, in-between lectures—a refreshing reminder that there were people out there like me! Artistic! That loved God! That also weren’t scared of questions! Is it cheesy to say that that’s beautiful? Because truly, this is the agony and ecstasy of the artist: longing for community and rejoicing when it is finally found.

These are the images I'll carry with me, beyond the networking, popular speakers met, or career lessons learned: Catching a glimpse of DJ out of the corner of my eye snapping pictures at every turn, immortalizing the essence of our group. Daniel doodling or sketching in his notebook, a masterpiece created after every talk. Taking in Madison's sculptures and Ella's paintings in person, being washed over by their female strength and sensitivity. Admiring Blake's poetic artistry at both the DC and Nashville Inkwell Evenings. A Spanish phrase here and there exchanged with Alejo. Unpacking shared spiritual experiences with Natalie… and the list goes on if I were to mention all of them.

I started this fellowship with a group of cohort companions. By the end of it, I had gained friendships that continue to bless, teach, and encourage me. So, my question to you is, are you tired of feeling like an isolated artist? If so, the Young Storytellers Fellowship is where you should go.

A Note from Hannah, Fellowship Director

This was just the second iteration of a program put together haphazardly two years ago yet it has been sacred ground for the fellows, speakers, supporting staff, as well as Conor and myself both times since we launched it. It’s bookended by in-person gatherings and by meals. The first meal, with strangers. The final, with friends and fellow pilgrims.

Gathered around tables pushed together at North Wind Manor in February, eating pasta with plastic forks and drinking Kirkland sparkling waters, we made toasts. Toasts that acknowledged where we were 6 months ago, prior to the start of the program: alone, striving, unsure. Toasts that celebrated what was found: camaraderie in creativity, better understanding of God and self, “What? You too?” times fifteen, a place where God dwells richly. And toasts of commissioning: to be open, to take it slow, to be in process together. Cheers-ing to solid food (Hebrews 5:14) and a great cloud of witnesses (Hebrews 12:1).

We could’ve toasted about attention—the practice that we're invited to live out in the upcoming session of World in Our Words—because it was embodied in that moment and throughout the fellowship. An invitation and a choice to linger and focus on presence instead of performance, to fully engage in this gift of life even in the midst of the mundanity of carbs and crinkling packages of disposable utensils. Choosing attention is choosing to truly see and truly listen to your life. Joshua Luke Smith says about the practice of attention, “the deeper we inhabit the ordinary, mundane nature of our life, the clearer we see the eternal.”

Joshua Luke Smith blessed that dinner with A Liturgy for Leavings from Every Moment Holy. Listen to him read it and be witness to that meal and those toasts by watching the video below.

I hope you’ll apply to join us for this year’s Young Storytellers Fellowship and that you’ll consider accepting the invitation of attention—to truly inhabit your life in the creative way you were intended to.

Through the Lens of Joshua Luke Smith

What it Feels Like to Be A Fellow

What Some of the Fellows are Up To

Our fellows are always up to something—pushing the boundaries on their craft, excelling in academic circles, succeeding wherever they are—and we know this is not the last we've seen or heard from them. While this fellowship does not guarantee opportunities, it promises to prepare our fellows so they can rise to meet them when they arrive.

24-25 Cohort in Chicago & 25-26 Cohort in Washington DC

Fun times with the 25-26 Cohort!

You can find more information about the Young Storytellers Fellowship and the application by clicking on the button below. The deadline to apply is June 25th.

Apply to the YSF

That’s all for now!

Til next time,

— The Inkwell Team