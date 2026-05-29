Are You a Lonely Artist?
Introducing the Young Storytellers Fellowship
Are you a passionate writer or media creator looking to expand your gifts for the glory of God?
The Young Storytellers Fellowship is a 6-month experience that focuses on community, mentorship, and craft. It will begin in September 2026 and conclude in February 2027. While the majority of the Fellowship is remote & online, our Fellows will gather for two in-person immersive weekends at the start and conclusion of the program.
All flight & travel costs, stipends, and materials will be covered by Christianity Today.
A Note from Rosa, 2025-2026 Fellow
There’s nothing quite as anxiety-inducing as stepping into a room full of strangers that you’re expected to get to know. Even at 26 years old—younger me thought perhaps I’d have it figured out by now—the thought of doing this got my heart racing and stomach spinning in a whirlpool of nerves.
I remember the ordinary hotel conference room: plain walls, three round tables, and groups chit-chatting away as I walked in. “Great,” I thought, “They’re all friends now. I hate being the last one here.” And maybe I wasn’t, but it felt that way. Yet, how do I begin to explain now that, in the span of a mere six months, this group of strangers reshaped the way I understand and appreciate friendship?
Every conversation with a fellow went something like this: “I never thought I’d meet someone else interested in _____ (insert the coolest, most random and niche thing you can think of). That’s what the first weekend of the fellowship was like. Each thought shared or conversation had—strolling through DC museums, roaming the streets of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, in-between lectures—a refreshing reminder that there were people out there like me! Artistic! That loved God! That also weren’t scared of questions! Is it cheesy to say that that’s beautiful? Because truly, this is the agony and ecstasy of the artist: longing for community and rejoicing when it is finally found.
These are the images I'll carry with me, beyond the networking, popular speakers met, or career lessons learned: Catching a glimpse of DJ out of the corner of my eye snapping pictures at every turn, immortalizing the essence of our group. Daniel doodling or sketching in his notebook, a masterpiece created after every talk. Taking in Madison's sculptures and Ella's paintings in person, being washed over by their female strength and sensitivity. Admiring Blake's poetic artistry at both the DC and Nashville Inkwell Evenings. A Spanish phrase here and there exchanged with Alejo. Unpacking shared spiritual experiences with Natalie… and the list goes on if I were to mention all of them.
I started this fellowship with a group of cohort companions. By the end of it, I had gained friendships that continue to bless, teach, and encourage me. So, my question to you is, are you tired of feeling like an isolated artist? If so, the Young Storytellers Fellowship is where you should go.
A Note from Hannah, Fellowship Director
This was just the second iteration of a program put together haphazardly two years ago yet it has been sacred ground for the fellows, speakers, supporting staff, as well as Conor and myself both times since we launched it. It’s bookended by in-person gatherings and by meals. The first meal, with strangers. The final, with friends and fellow pilgrims.
Gathered around tables pushed together at North Wind Manor in February, eating pasta with plastic forks and drinking Kirkland sparkling waters, we made toasts. Toasts that acknowledged where we were 6 months ago, prior to the start of the program: alone, striving, unsure. Toasts that celebrated what was found: camaraderie in creativity, better understanding of God and self, “What? You too?” times fifteen, a place where God dwells richly. And toasts of commissioning: to be open, to take it slow, to be in process together. Cheers-ing to solid food (Hebrews 5:14) and a great cloud of witnesses (Hebrews 12:1).
We could’ve toasted about attention—the practice that we're invited to live out in the upcoming session of World in Our Words—because it was embodied in that moment and throughout the fellowship. An invitation and a choice to linger and focus on presence instead of performance, to fully engage in this gift of life even in the midst of the mundanity of carbs and crinkling packages of disposable utensils. Choosing attention is choosing to truly see and truly listen to your life. Joshua Luke Smith says about the practice of attention, “the deeper we inhabit the ordinary, mundane nature of our life, the clearer we see the eternal.”
Joshua Luke Smith blessed that dinner with A Liturgy for Leavings from Every Moment Holy. Listen to him read it and be witness to that meal and those toasts by watching the video below.
I hope you’ll apply to join us for this year’s Young Storytellers Fellowship and that you’ll consider accepting the invitation of attention—to truly inhabit your life in the creative way you were intended to.
Through the Lens of Joshua Luke Smith
What it Feels Like to Be A Fellow
What Some of the Fellows are Up To
Jenna Mindel from the 2024-2025 cohort is now at Axis.org and recently sat down for a conversation with Freya India as part of her work there
Christopher Kuo from the 2024-2025 cohort is now a News Associate for the Wall Street Journal
Grant Dutro from the 2025-2026 cohort is now working for Christianity Today as their Editorial Project Coordinator
Ella Zona Bryant from the 2025-2026 cohort will be hosting Hope in the Margins—an interactive exhibition exploring the seeds of hope that carry us from garden to garden, found often in mundanity, repetition and patience—in Wilmington, NC this July
Blake Petteway from the 2025-2026 cohort won first place in Inkwell’s first writer’s competition, The Agony and Ecstasy of the Artist
Feyisayo Aluko from the 2025-2026 cohort recently earned her MA from Columbia University
Deborah Kargbo from the 2025-2026 cohort recently earned her bachelor's degree from University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
Rosa Lía Gilbert from the 2025-2026 cohort was awarded a Nautilus Silver Book Award for her poetry collection and was recently accepted into the Whitworth Writers Workshop
The following fellows have had pieces published by Christianity Today and/or Inkwell: Noah M. Peterson on petitionary prayer, Anna Mares on phone use and keeping up with long distance family members, Christopher Kuo on the popularity of Bible publishing and boots on the ground storytelling, Isaac Wood on loving your neighbor through disaster relief, Jenna Mindel on Gen Z Christianity, and Madison Zuñiga as part of our most recent editorial series, The Church is Back in Style?
The following fellows have championed and hosted Inkwell Mixers in their cities: rebecca 🦢, Alejandro Cala, and Elijah Ramzy
Our fellows are always up to something—pushing the boundaries on their craft, excelling in academic circles, succeeding wherever they are—and we know this is not the last we've seen or heard from them. While this fellowship does not guarantee opportunities, it promises to prepare our fellows so they can rise to meet them when they arrive.
You can find more information about the Young Storytellers Fellowship and the application by clicking on the button below. The deadline to apply is June 25th.
That’s all for now!
Til next time,
— The Inkwell Team
Wish you had one for old people!
Has there been any thought of holding an OLD storyteller's fellowship? I'm 41 years old but I consider myself new to the writing life. What you are describing is exactly the kind of community that I would love to find and cultivate. It's also the kind that becomes more difficult as one gets older. A boost from Inkwell would certainly help me out—I'm sure I'm not the only late bloomer who would love a chance like this!