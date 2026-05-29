Inkwell

Inkwell

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Katie Andraski's avatar
Katie Andraski
1h

Wish you had one for old people!

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William Collen's avatar
William Collen
1h

Has there been any thought of holding an OLD storyteller's fellowship? I'm 41 years old but I consider myself new to the writing life. What you are describing is exactly the kind of community that I would love to find and cultivate. It's also the kind that becomes more difficult as one gets older. A boost from Inkwell would certainly help me out—I'm sure I'm not the only late bloomer who would love a chance like this!

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