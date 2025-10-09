Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Nadeau's avatar
Josh Nadeau
Oct 9

great piece, lovely art

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joshua Bocanegra's avatar
Joshua Bocanegra
Oct 9

Love this one. Thanks for sharing 🙏🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christianity Today
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture