I appreciate the insights here, but I do have some thoughts in response:

Your list of writers -- Ross Gay, Mary Oliver, Ada Limón, Rebecca Solnit, and Ocean Vuong -- is interesting to me. Ocean Vuong is explicitly not Christian, he's buddhist. And Ross Gay, I'm not sure he claims to be Christian, but I definitely have not heard or seen him claim that he is a Christian writer.

These are people that write about the human experience. Christians do not own the concept of joy or gratitude or faith or even God. Their writings are inclusive and address the human condition and experience, often focused on many of the same themes that we find throughout the Bible. There's nothing really Christian about using the word Lord versus the word Divine.

A Christian author is not a Christian because of what they write, they are a Christian if they have given their life to God and serve/follow Jesus, and then they are known as Christians by how they life that life out in faith as they go through their days.

Philip Yancey is known to be a Christian writer. He was pretty explicit about his faith in God and trust in the Word of God. But he announced this week that he has been unfaithful to his wife for eight years, having an affair with a married woman. Being a Christian author, it can seem somewhat costly perhaps, but there's a lot more to lose. The responsibility of being known as one is very high.

I know "it is simply easier for the world to accept a writer who deals in wonder, mystery, and the transcendent than a wild prophet pointing directly to the Son of God." Perhaps a part of what makes it so hard to accept the "wild prophets pointing directly to God" is that so many of them eventually are exposed to be living quite hypocritical lives.

Mary Oliver has deepened my relationship with God. She has helped me love my wife better. She has helped me wrestle with the realities of experiencing deep grief while also experiencing joy at the same time and how to express that complexity of life.

Ross Gay has helped me hone in my attention on the joys of life, of which I see God's humor everywhere. And it has deepened my walk with him substantially.

Christians are in different points in their lives in their walk with God. We need different things at different times. Early on in my early years as a Christian, when everything about faith felt risky and on-fire, I needed Bonhoeffer, I needed CS Lewis, DA Carson, Tim Keller, and my local pastor.

After having kids, and experiencing loss, and betrayal, and disappointment -- I need different sorts of writers. I don't need people to tell me the right answers or point the exact right verses anymore. I don't need to hear the sharp yells of an angry prophet right now. The fallenness of the world we live in is overwhelmingly apparent. I need to read poems and books and to hear songs of gentleness, of frustration, of joy in the face of all the overwhelm. At this point in my life, I need stories of mercy more than stories of sacrifice. (We all need both -- Jesus is both!)

Because ultimately, I believe what it's all about is believing we are loved by God, and then living out that love with our neighbors, our fellow believers, strangers, and even our so called enemies. For each of us, different writers and different sorts of Christian writers will help us to do that better. We need all of them. Isn't it amazing how a buddhist writer can make me a better Christian than I feel most Christian theologians can at this stage in my life?

The prophets of God can be sorely off course with their lives -- Jonah, for instance. The people on Jonah's ship ironically had more appropriate responses to the chaos than Jonah had with God, even though he was the prophet on board. This world is filled with instances of such circumstances. God is big and he uses all sorts of people and situations to bring us closer to himself. We all respond differently and need different things.

If a writer, Christian or not, helps me love God and my neighbor better -- I don't mind if they use the word Divine or not. The most perfectly written prose will crush far fewer teacups than a life of integrity lived out in love for God and neighbor. And so I look to people who help me live out my own life with integrity, and with compassion and gentleness for my neighbor.

A strong essay! I might push back slightly (and open up a polite debate) as a writer of stock-standard Christian faith who deliberately chooses to write about 'the Divine' and 'higher callings' and uses other so-called 'spiritual language', for the exact reason that I am writing towards those who are seeking but may not yet believe in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour.

I think the key points of this essay are your urging that we cannot simply write about prayer or fellowship or worship -- we must actually do it -- and that as artists we can become beholden to the art and/or the audience as opposed to our Creator -- both of which I absolutely agree with.

However, I don't think the two are intrinsically linked. You can be a theologically sound purveyor of gospel truths and still be focused on your audience (other Christians) instead of living a Jesus-centered life. And you can be a more nebulous 'spiritual' writer who lives as a devoted follower of Christ. (At least I hope so!)

