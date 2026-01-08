This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Sara Kyoungah White

THE TEMPTATION TODAY for Christian writers is to trade in the humble tenets of orthodox faith for a more sexy, vague spirituality. We edit out Lord and Savior in our drafts, trading it in for the Divine. We choose to make camp in the more acceptable terrains of philosophy and psychology than the rockier cliffs of theology. It is simply easier for the world to accept a writer who deals in wonder, mystery, and the transcendent than a wild prophet pointing directly to the Son of God.

According to a 2023 Pew Research study, Americans are far more likely to be spiritual than religious. The publishing industry has taken the hint, churning out writers and poets like Ross Gay, Mary Oliver, Ada Limón, Rebecca Solnit, and Ocean Vuong, who beautifully explore themes of joy, nature, kindness, life, mysticism, trauma, and memory—all without being explicitly Christian.

In our cultural landscape, spirituality extends far beyond the religious structures of the church. Of course, this isn’t necessarily bad news. This renewed interest in spirituality can be a gentle way God calls people. I myself have felt close to tears while lingering over a page of Robin Wall Kimmerer’s Gathering Moss or Braiding Sweetgrass. Eternity really does echo in our hearts.

BUT THE 19TH-CENTURY Italian-British poet, Christina Rossetti, never succumbed to this temptation. Her craft was much admired by the modernist writer Virginia Woolf. In 1918, Woolf wrote in her diary that Rossetti would be “one of the first witnesses” she would call if she were to bring a case against God. Yet in Woolf’s eyes, Rossetti’s faith had stilted the poet’s otherwise genius. To Woolf, Rossetti’s gift for poetry seemed “castrated” as a result of her being “subservient to the Christian doctrines.” And in many ways, Woolf is right.

A Christian writer, commits themselves to the many obligations and interruptions of the life of faith: being part of a church community, studying the Bible, serving the poor, not to mention the task of carefully discerning solid doctrine. But a Christian writer does all this because they are ultimately shaped not by their own whims or the waves of culture around them, but by the unchanging Word of God.

Rossetti often put her poetry aside to spend extended times in prayer or attending church services. She submitted every aspect of her life to Christ, even rejecting marriage proposals because of religious differences. She did not withhold anything from the refining fire. Later, when she fell ill, and her physical body withered away (she would die two years later from cancer), she wrote:

Lord, Thou art Life, though I be dead;

Love’s fire Thou art, however cold I be:

Nor Heav’n have I, nor place to lay my head,

Nor home, but Thee.

What Rossetti knew deeply was that metaphoric frills and clever turns of phrase could not save. Aesthetic feeds, impressive follower counts, fancy book endorsement blurbs, enviable life experiences, and an astonishing stamina for regular early-morning writing times—all these cannot save.

When all our words are swept away, when all life experiences become hazy, when even the very hand that holds the pen begins to shake, Rossetti reminds the Christian writer that what it was really about, all along, was our yearning for the Triune God—and the fiery warmth of his apocalyptic reply.

Sometimes, this simple longing feels weak in the face of all that we could do that seems powerful, actionable, or persuasive. How can a whispered, “Help me, Lord,” spoken alone in the night, really do anything against the many uncontrollable forces at work in the world? Is it not far more effective to pen an op-ed read by thousands, far more rewarding to write a line that will reverberate in culture? Isn’t beauty, and not the child-like humility of prayer, what’s meant to save the world?

Of course, God is not impressed by our publication lists or our network. He longs for our humble and unseen service instead. We forget that the world, with all its endless books, will be rolled up like a scroll—but what remains forever will be the Word of God. That Word is what speaks in us, as it does in every child of God, and it will not return empty.

YEARS LATER, in 1930, on the occasion of Rossetti’s centenary, an older Woolf directly addresses her, struck by an “awkward ardour” of admiration. She cannot seem to shake this strange, religious poet from her memory. Woolf, who herself from time to time seemed to sense some great presence behind all of life, writes to Rossetti:

No sooner have you feasted on beauty with your eyes than your mind tells you that beauty is vain and beauty passes. Death, oblivion, and rest lap round your songs with their dark wave. And then, incongruously, a sound of scurrying and laughter is heard. … For you were not a pure saint by any means. You pulled legs; you tweaked noses. You were at war with all humbug and pretence. Modest as you were, still you were drastic, sure of your gift, convinced of your vision. A firm hand pruned your lines; a sharp ear tested their music. … In a word, you were an artist.

Woolf, though not a Christian herself, felt a power beyond the ordinary in the words of Rossetti—so much so that Woolf says she would have “smashed a tea-cup” if she had ever met the poet in person. What Woolf articulates about Rossetti is a clear vision for our craft.

What is Christian writing except to be torn between feasting on beauty and fasting from it? Where else can we hear so clearly the rising strains of laughter, the scurrying forward toward something beyond? To write is to sing with death’s waves lapping about us, to be serious but to not take ourselves too seriously, to be at war with humbug and pretense, to be both modest and drastic. It is to be sure of our gift and yet to have our lines pruned by God’s firm hand.

HERE IS THE HARD TRUTH for the Christian writer: it is far easier to write movingly about prayer than to actually pray, far easier to pen an essay about forgiveness than to forgive, far simpler to wax eloquent about beauty than to take on the hiddenness of what true beauty requires. In the end, we can write in the tongues of men and of angels, but if we have not love, we are nothing.

Christian writers in our age must, like Rossetti, pull tight the strings of our words against the pegs of our faith. Without giving in to other temptations: coarseness, sentimentality, or laziness, to name just three. We must keep ourselves diligently from showmanship, over-spirituality, and a wrong worship of the arts. To do so is to be true artists.

Excellent writing is good. Revival is good. Community and expression of all that is beautiful is good. But the calling for us is the same as for every believer in every age: to daily lay down our very selves—even our pens, our reputations, and our studio time—to take up the cross and follow Jesus.

Of course, it will likely be unpopular and difficult at times. But occasionally, the Woolfs of the world will take note and smash their tea cups in admiration.

Sara Kyoungah White

Editor & Writer

Sara Kyoungah White is an editor and writer based in West Michigan. She is a graduate of Cornell University and Calvin Theological Seminary.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders & Conor Sweetman

