Featuring Sarah Clarkson in the Myth Meets the Map series.

THIS IS MY FOURTH YEAR to watch the autumn turning of the wild cherry tree out my bedroom window. When you look at an empty house and try to decide if it can cradle your life, you can’t foretell just how the seasons will tinge the light that filters into your rooms. I didn’t know that every morning I woke in this old English vicarage in autumn, a flickering wall of coppered gold would meet my eyes, or that as the leaves fell away, I would hungrily watch for the stark, clarified light of navy dusk, the single, diamond stars. I didn’t know that these small, shifting beauties would become dependable moments of wonder that would sustain the full vicarage life we came into when we moved here.

This is also my fourth year to listen to the church bells ring the services just out my front door. My husband is a parish priest, and we live in the red-brick house next door to the church in a suburb of Oxford, a place that operates more as a village than anything else. Local life revolves round the park, the community center, the farmer’s market, the school, and… the church. The church sits at the crossroads of several footpaths, so we see much of the neighborhood pass by on a given day, and of course, they all see us too.

This is my fourth year to answer the doorbell, never knowing who might arrive with gift, or crisis, or need. I’ve brought mugs of tea and sandwiches to homeless men, sheltered runaways, ushered in tearful souls. I’ve learned that if my husband goes out the front door to ‘put out the bins’ it might be an hour, because he’ll run into five people who all have something urgent to tell him. A parish priest is considered, even in a secular age, to be a sort of universal counselor. The vicarage is a place where people arrive with need, with trouble, with hunger.

They also, I’ve learned, arrive with gifts. We came to this place after years of Covid isolation and were astonished at how we were enveloped. There is an unsentimental kindness in the way that our dinners were supplied by neighbors through the last month of my difficult pregnancy, or the way one man in our church starts my garden each year with cuttings from his own.

I find bounty on my doorstep all through the summer: armfuls of sweet peas, tomato plants, courgettes, or even ‘allotment soup’, the delicacy a neighbor made for me in my iron-deficient pregnancy, crafting a soup made of every green plant she could find in her summer garden. It’s difficult to be anonymous here; lives get woven, one into the other. Neighbors know who is bereaved, who swims daily in the lake, whose garden is well, whose child is ill. After four years, I begin to know as well.

SO WHAT SHALL WE call success in this, our restless modern world? What shall sate this inchoate hunger we all bear for belonging, for arrival, for love? We’re driven in our age by the sense that the ideal is ‘out there,’ a mythic shape, always a little beyond whatever place we happen to be standing.

You can chase those questions round the world and back, but they’re mighty hard to catch when you’re on the move. In fact, I wonder if the only way to answer them is to stand still. At least, that’s what I’m beginning to think after four years of learning how to stay.

When we arrived, we were at a point in our story when we could have tried just about anything. A young family, my husband fresh from training for priesthood in the Church of England, my writing career beginning to grow, we had the whole world before us. To many, the choice of this small parish seemed strange.

We could have found a bigger church with resources and staff. We could have gone for London, or suburban life with more convenience. Instead, we chose a small, old-fashioned parish in an older neighborhood with very few resources. At the time of our arrival, the job did not come with a salary, and the church was close to closing. It was ‘house-for-duty’, meaning we could live in the vicarage in return for Thomas doing the absolute basics to keep the church going. We had three young children and about six months of savings. But the call to this parish, and the kind of life it represented, had been growing in us for years.

WE CAME TO OUR yearning for this ‘parish life’ by roads both wondrous and hard. On the grieved side were the three years of curacy (a required part of ministerial training, a sort of internship with a senior priest) we spent mostly in COVID isolation. Through bereavement, through two births, through long illness, we struggled alone, disconnected from local community. But even as we began to emerge from that isolation and survey the world of ministry, we witnessed the burnout of numerous people around us.

We saw how the drive for influence and conversion can push priests into a place of seeing numbers rather than people, an exhausted pragmatism that is as fundamentally isolating as a COVID lockdown. We noticed that family life wasn’t a particular priority and questioned how ministry could be considered successful if it cost the wellbeing of one’s own marriage and children. By learning what we did not want, we began to form an idea of what we did.

Before those lonely years, we spent a beautiful season in the parish of Father J, the priest who married us and was one of the first to help us create and augment this vision. He saw his ministry as an extension of Christ’s incarnation. As an intern, Thomas accompanied him to daily services of prayer and Eucharist, to home visits and community meetings, the normal fare of one who has the ‘cure of souls’ for a particular patch of earth.

Many afternoons, Father J would walk the streets of his parish in cassock and collar right as the local school let out so that people could talk to him about anything they wanted. He sat in the local pubs, knocked on doors so that, Christian or not, the people in that place would know he was their priest. And they did.

I have been ever a devoted reader of Wendell Berry, and in the shape of life I witnessed in Father J, I recognized the idea of ‘membership’ that Berry describes in his novels, a vision of community that had become my ideal. We began to understand that ‘parish’ life, with a priest called to serve the people on his literal patch, was the same one Berry described, a life to which we increasingly felt called. We also realized that such a life was theologically accurate, one that reflected our most deeply cherished beliefs about who God is and how he moves in the world.

AT THE HEART of the Anglican or Catholic vision of the world is the Eucharist, the bread that is Christ’s gift of his body, put into our hands each week so that we may partake of Christ, eat the ‘bread of heaven’ and discover the renewal of Jesus at work even in the here and now of our embodied, ordinary lives. In the same way that the Eucharist cannot be abstract—holy bread placed in this hand in this place—the life that grows from it cannot be abstract either.

Redemption is local. A life that grows from Eucharistic worship should look like Christ’s: personal, placed, a life, not of abstract love for ‘humanity’ but a particular love for the friend, the neighbor, the person here on the doorstep of my actual life. So, we came here to the vicarage in trembling, in hope, in mighty hunger.

For four years now we’ve been learning to accept and cultivate that particular love, to journey not away from limit and obligation, chasing the illusion of a better life in a different place. Rather, we’ve learned to take our hunger for that holy ‘more’ and burrow into the depths of affection and knowledge that blossom from the earth of right where we are. We’ve learned to receive the astonishing moments of eternity that spring up amidst kitchen-hours, play-dates, church suppers. We’re learning to recognize the real arrival of Love in the unsuspecting present, the only place that the kingdom ever really arrives.

NOW ADVENT is almost here. The cold weather brings more knockers to our door, and often makes the lonely lives around us stand out more starkly. But we’ll answer each as they come because we’ve got nowhere else more important to be. We’ve got nothing ‘better’ to do than sit for a cuppa and chat after church cleaning, plant bulbs in this patch of wild garden, hold the new baby down the street, and attend the annual Advent caroling at the end of our street where the children will be raucous, the neighbors gossipy, and the mulled wine very, very strong.

And of course, light the candles in church, say the ancient prayers, and hold our hands out for the piece of bread that sates our ancient hunger and roots our little life here in the greater soil of eternity, so that heaven itself begins to grow up in our time…

…we pray… to be

quiet in heart, and in eye,

clear. What we need is here.

— From ‘Wild Geese’ by Wendell Berry

📍NEW INKWELL POETRY COLLECTION: Want to steep in all kinds of myths on the map? Ruby Dunn has curated a collection for this series from our submissions inbox. Enjoy these stunning poems for this series here!

Sarah Clarkson

Author & Writer

Sarah Clarkson is a writer exploring the realms of beauty and quiet, suffering and imagination. She's the author of seven books, most recently Reclaiming Quiet. She studied theology (B.Th, MSt in modern doctrine) at Wycliffe Hall, Oxford, and writes regularly about the quiet life she's always trying to create with her vicar husband and five hobbit-ish children in their Oxford vicarage.

📸 Photography by Paolo Verzani

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