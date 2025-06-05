Inkwell

Inkwell

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Grace Leuenberger's avatar
Grace Leuenberger
Jun 5, 2025

Ben! This was fantastic. I live alone and have been wrestling with the opportunities and challenges of hosting from both a logistical and financial level, but particularly an emotional and ego level. What you’re exploring here was particularly helpful to me! And so timely; I’m hosting two friends tonight haha. One of the greatest compliments I’ve ever received was when a friend told me that being hosted in my apartment for the weekend felt like being in a version of home she had been homesick for. I didn’t do anything special, but perhaps it was the idea you present in your conclusion here: “I try to think about hosting as something to offer up to God rather than something grand that I am doing. For my guests, I hope to carve out a very human space in a dehumanizing culture. And for myself, I accept that my ego will take some body blows. It’s not always pleasant, but like any hard experience, there are also moments of joy, growth, and satisfaction at a job well done.”

Thank you for this!

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Shannon Hood's avatar
Shannon Hood
Jun 5, 2025

Great thoughts here, Ben! I think part of the reason so little hosting/hospitality is happening right now is because it is *so difficult* to be the first one to step outside the current norm (which is often zero social events with neighbors) and make an invitation/host a gathering. But once that initial barrier is broken, everything becomes easier.

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