Inkwell

Inkwell

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Jan Johnson's avatar
Jan Johnson
Feb 12, 2025

I loved your post. It brought clarity and a layering I had never thought of. Thank you.

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Paola Barrera's avatar
Paola Barrera
Feb 12, 2025

So much of this essay helped me articulate bottled up thoughts and emotions proper of my immigrant and TCK experiences. Thank you ♥️

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