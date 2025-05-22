Inkwell

Inkwell

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Henry Lewis's avatar
Henry Lewis
May 22, 2025

A wonderful essay for all poets and writers and any one of a poetic heart, whether they have taken pen in hand or not. Insightful and instructive. It opens avenues of creation we desperately need. Now it is time to go write a poem with new tools and fresh light.

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Abigail
May 22, 2025

An ongoing conversation! Yes, this is what reading and writing affords. Cairns provides a helpful lens for both reader and writer to assess their desire to speak into the ever growing body of literature that shapes ourselves and the world. I have never felt that the anxiety of influence accurately captures this fascination (at least not wholly). Cairns demonstrates that writing is an opportunity to make meaning, and when we respond deliberately to those who have gone before, we can travel further. I love a poem as "a made thing capable of further making." We ourselves are being made in the act of wrestling words to the page. Thank you for this!

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