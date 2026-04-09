Inkwell

Inkwell

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Ruth Gaskovski's avatar
Ruth Gaskovski
1dEdited

Helen, this was an absolutely magnificent piece! We just watched Hamnet last week, and I can't remember shedding tears like this for any other movie. Thank you for sharing your story and shining light into the darkness of death.

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Abigail's avatar
Abigail
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Helen, thank you for these thoughts on grief and parenting and co-creation. The futility and inexpressible value of catching falling diamonds is very much what this feels like. I just finished reading Hamnet this week, and I watched it in the theater last month, and both reading and watching was surprisingly cathartic for me. (I loved O'Farrell's interpretation of the second best bed, which is how I've always imagined it.) I resonate with your thoughts on poetry and parable and why we are drawn back to this primal need to create, to answer back to the voice who spoke us into being.

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