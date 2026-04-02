Inkwell

Inkwell

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William Collen's avatar
William Collen
4d

Well put! The idea that there is a beauty in things apart from their utility is a strong component of Makoto Fujimura's philosophy of the role of the artist, outlined in his books "Culture Care" and "Art + Faith." It's interesting that this "gratuitous" view of beauty is similar to what Oscar Wilde said about how "all art is quite useless." Wilde was right, but his idea lacked the Christian imperative to emulate the Creator which is present in Fujimura's view.

It's probably been a common thread in culture—not only tied to our modern world full of screens—that people forget to slow down and enjoy things. One of my favorite things about birds specifically is that they can be heard more often than they can be seen, thus encouraging a sense of curiosity that is hard to immediately satiate: a sense of wonder. The option of being able to quickly "google it" has caused many people to lose that ability to wonder, to speculate, to be unsatisfiedly curious, which is, I'd argue, a necessary component of our intellectual life.

Regarding the stars: although my urban environment certainly doesn't allow me to see the full panoply of stars that can be seen out in the country I am still able to pick out all the major constellations with ease. I'm regularly able to see Orion's nebula even in midtown Omaha, which I'm quite proud of! Your essay from a few years back called "What did we lose when we lost the stars" inspired me to write a poem cycle about the stars and constellations, which I hope to have done by the end of this year; much thanks for your inspiring words!

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Bonnie Thomson's avatar
Bonnie Thomson
4d

Thank you for your support of "gratuitous" beautify, the best way of seeing the world. In particular, thank you for drawing our attention to the reversal of order in the description of the two trees. (Genesis)

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