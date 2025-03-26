Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Melanie Bettinelli's avatar
Melanie Bettinelli
Mar 28, 2025

I love this insight into the way Margery's life and her telling of her story is shaped by her imaginative milieu. Fascinating to think how the grail legends give shape to the spiritual journeys of both Margery Kempe and T.S. Eliot, who draws on the legend of the Fisher King in final section of The Waste Land.

Reply
Share
John Poling's avatar
John Poling
Mar 26, 2025

Very thoughtful and gives us much to think about.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture