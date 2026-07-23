Inkwell

Inkwell

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Nicholas Kotar's avatar
Nicholas Kotar
11h

Amazing. That last line!!!

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John Fetz's avatar
John Fetz
12h

Yeah, well, sort of. Your article doesn’t deal with the spiritual meanings involved when your souse is not “there for you.” Ultimately, this is inevitable and any view of marriage must deal with it. You espouse the importance and inherent goodness of monogamy, and I agree. But monogamy operates differently when one views it not as a commitment to one’s spouse, but a commitment to one’s self.

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