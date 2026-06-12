Featuring Deidre Braley in The Agony & Ecstasy of the Artist series.

WHEN MY HIGH SCHOOL BOYFRIEND would call me, the phone would ring in our living room, and I would lunge over the couch to reach it before anyone else could answer. “That’s for me,” I’d say, and then I’d slink around the corner to the laundry room before hitting the answer button. Breathless from the adrenaline, I would slide down the wall and make a comfortable nest beneath the scarves and jackets: love in the time of landlines.

At the age of fifteen, I came to expect these calls daily, which meant I had the monumental task, night after night, of staying interesting. Throughout the day, I would gather any crumbs my boyfriend might find compelling, and whenever there was a lull in the conversation, I would say something like, “I know all the words to ‘A Boy Named Sue,’” or “Did I ever tell you about the time a bear ate my T-shirt?”

What I wanted him to understand was that, like Walt Whitman, I contained multitudes. The accumulation of fifteen years’ worth of color and depth and hope was so ripe within me that it had to go somewhere, lest I burst. I had finally found someone to share it with. To release parts of myself through the phone line was a relief. To hear his response? Rapture.

But there is an artistry to conversation. You cannot say everything at once, nor should you. You must recognize the constraints of time, honor the interests of your fellow conversant, and work within the boundaries of your medium—words. It takes a great deal of wisdom to know what to disclose and a great deal of restraint to hold your inner world at bay until the time is right. Mastering this art of measured divulgence is like learning to channel the ocean through an IV drip.

Oh, how often I wanted to abandon such restraint. How delicious it would have been, just once, to be inarticulate and rambling like an exhale that kept going and going and going. But if I had unleashed the floodgates of my universe on him, he would have surely drowned, and that would have been the end of that.

Restraint, agonizing as it may be, makes room for life.

THE STORY OF CREATION is really a story of restraint. You might balk and say, “But God held nothing back! Look at the pinpricks of the innumerable stars! Consider the deep lurkings of oceanic creatures!” Yes, we love to marvel at the abundance of God. Creation boasts of it, and we see it plainly. But what we cannot observe, at least outright, is how carefully God gathered up chaos and then redistributed it into structures that supported life.

He did not set his great inner world loose on the universe, he dispensed it in an orderly fashion instead. He created boundaries for the waters, separated the earth and the heavens, and set limits for day and night. This unlimited God apportioned his muchness with exacting measure, and it was from this careful formation that life burst forth.

The only reason the great “I AM” would temper his enormity—at least that I can surmise—is that he respected his medium. He understood the limits of what he was working with: natural materials at the hands of a supernatural God. I can only imagine that if he had indulged himself completely, every bush would have been ablaze, every human melted into a puddle. Creation groans for him, but it cannot bear the weight of his glory all at once—and isn’t this calculated glory-sharing what writing asks of us too?

The best writing touches on the divinity of all things—seeing them and then roping them down, trying to flatten them into two-dimensional letters. This is where the writer toils under the apprenticeship of the Great Creator: It requires every ounce of willpower to take only the next essential word and present it with precision for the sake of the common good.

LAST SUMMER, I began to work on a novel, an entirely new form for me. It became a sort of play, since I am most accustomed to the thesis-driven essay, the writing of which feels a bit like wearing skinny jeans after a full meal. The fiction business was more like lounging in linen pants with a generous waistband. Every day, I would pull a chair to the middle of the lawn and roast in the sun, writing sentences that ran on and on until my sweat drenched the ink, turning the side of my hand blue. Never had I written with such delectable frenzy.

There was only one downside: I soon became terrified of where my story was going. I was writing without restraint, and what had started as a celebratory feast was now approaching outright gluttony. On the pages, my characters did whatever they wanted. They were poorly behaved in ways that I am never allowed to be.

The plots and subplots became sweeping and convoluted, the monologues verbose. When I finally gathered the courage to revisit the pages, it was with a sense of dread. Though a poignant idea had once inspired the story, it was clear now that my self-indulgence, this blatant disregard for fidelity to the craft, had spoiled it. In trying to say everything, I had communicated nothing.

This is not to say that there is no place for wild abandon in our creative lives. Play punctures holes in our consciousness and lets in the light, and it’s one of the massive perks of being a child of God: He holds everything steady so we can forget ourselves for a while, which frees us up for more interesting endeavors like exploration and risk-taking and fun. This is our birthright that brings a vibrancy to life. As German theologian Jürgen Moltmann puts it, “The world turns into desert where the freedom of play has been lost.”

The trick is knowing what to share from that play and what to hold back. In this regard, we have much to learn from the poets, who know how to make a feast out of very little. Like God, they understand the limitations of humanity, that our minds cannot deal with the enormity of everything all at once. Sweeping statements will not do, and clichés are an affront to the dignified reader. So the poets deliver their prophecies through the narrowest means possible: A single robin egg. The placement of a kiss on the neck. The fleeting scent of rosemary on the breeze.

In his poem “By the Peonies,” I wonder how much it pained Czeslaw Milosz to write about a single flower, even while he sat in an entire fragrant garden:

Mother stands by the peony bed

Reaches for one bloom, opens its petals

And looks for a long time into peony lands

Where one short instant equals a whole year.

He could have indulged in a great many details. But Milosz seems to understand that, for his reader, a single peony will do.

IT’S NOT ALL AGONY for those who hold back. There is also the promise of fruit. E. Lily Yu offers the orchestra of Christ as a metaphor for the power of restraint:

Imagine… the constant looking to the Conductor, the strength of character, and the endurance needed for a percussionist in such an orchestra to learn what the role asks of him: to wait thirty or fifty or a hundred fifty measures of rest, and at the right moment, eyes never leaving the baton, to strike the two notes on a triangle to complete the praise song of the universe.

It is torturous for the percussionist (or the writer, painter, or artist) involved in the glorious work of co-creation to not add his own contribution to the melody with unbridled, tinkling abandon. But he knows that he must respect the parameters of his craft in order for the masterpiece to have its intended effect.

The reward for such restraint is that, just as with everything created, the praise song of the universe is completed, reverberating around the rib cages of the audience and resonating somewhere deep within their souls.

The ecstasy is his, and ours, and theirs.

📓 This essay was the 2nd place winner of Inkwell's first essay competition. Congratulations, Deidre!

Deidre Braley

Author & Editor

Deidre has been published in The Truly Co, The Way Back to Ourselves, Prosetrics, and Vessels of Light. She is also the author of the poetry chapbook The Shape I Take, and her forthcoming book on the spiritual practice of delight is expected from Revell in 2027.

📸 Photography by Dean Hinnant

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