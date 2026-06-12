Inkwell

Inkwell

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Denise Trull's avatar
Denise Trull
2d

This was a beautiful piece of writing! What a treat to read. It also left me nostalgic for my own experiences of “love in the time of landlines”.

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Allison Boyd Justus's avatar
Allison Boyd Justus
1d

Deidre, thank you so much for writing this, and Inkwell for publishing. I'm a practicing poet (though you sure can't tell from my empty substack page!) immersed in the intense creative work of raising two small children amid some tricky circumstances--with frustratingly scant time for writing. Your essay has me pondering--wondering whether this season is one of (forced) creative restraint (and can I receive it as a gift?), and considering the value of restraint in vital areas of my life that are not "the work" (the energy-intensive, artistically fulfilling work of writing). I hope to return to reread and ponder further--thank you again.

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