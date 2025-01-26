Inkwell

Inkwell

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Kate Peper's avatar
Kate Peper
Jan 26, 2025

Gorgeously written essay. I love how you go back and forth and sideways in your learning and love of language and how ultimately, it’s Christ that unifies all these voices for you.

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Isabel Chenot's avatar
Isabel Chenot
Jan 26, 2025Edited

I especially love the sense of how language was part of the dark, inward space in which our being sparked into tendons, irises, etc in the womb, how that echoes Christ's incarnation so beautifully here, how these connections can't be extinguished.

It also gave me something of a sense of what Revelation describes about "every kindred and tongue" singing the song of the redeemed. How much richer it will be than even before Babel, when all our fragmented words are regathered around Jesus.

(Yes, gorgeously written.) Thank you.

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