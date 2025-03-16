Inkwell

Inkwell

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Bailey Gillespie's avatar
Bailey Gillespie
Mar 17, 2025Edited

This was lovely. I agree in every way. As Andrew Peterson says, "Art nourishes community, and community nourishes art." I especially loved this line from your piece:

"In the transitory and lonely city of London, it is as true as ever that to shape culture is to commit to relationship." What a revolutionary thought. Commitment as culture-shaping. Thanks for this offering!

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Kimberly Phinney's avatar
Kimberly Phinney
Mar 17, 2025

Another beautiful and resonating essay. I was moved. Thank you!

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