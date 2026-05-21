This post features Belle Tindall-Riley in The Church is Back in Style? series.

THIS STORY BEGINS the way most modern tales do: waking up to the sight of a DM, filling me with delight and dread in equal measure. It was from someone I went to school with and hadn’t spoken to since. He wasn’t interested in niceties, nor was he bothered to sugarcoat the random nature of his presence in my inbox. He didn’t have time for such trivialities.

He wanted to know what the love of God feels like. That was it. That’s what he came for. Nothing more and certainly nothing less. And so I spent the whole morning writing, deleting, and rewriting a response.

Because the thing is, I remembered this guy to be methodically inclined—philosophical, but in a to-the-point, pretty reductionist, kind of way. I was confident that any airy-fairy-ness was going to be a bucket of water poured over the embers of his apparent curiosity. So, I spiraled.

How can I explain the all-involving, all-consuming, all-transcending love of God? I tried to find ways to boil it down; to make it logically digestible, mentally containable, academically knowable. I was flailing.

That is, until I remembered something that I once heard Iain McGilchrist, the world-renowned psychiatrist, say:

The fact that religions and mystical and spiritual traditions have always had to use language in a poetic way doesn’t mean that what they’re talking about is not real, it means it is ultimately real.

And so I siphoned some conviction from the mighty McGilchrist and tried another tact. To this long-lost school friend, I (finally) responded:

“It feels like I live my life stewarding the ultimate mystery—like I’m living in reaction to something that I trust completely and understand barely. It feels safe and sure. It makes no sense to me yet makes complete sense of me. It feels so real, it makes everything else seem like a facade. It feels like the ‘heart-melting here-ness’ of God.”

I apologized for my abstract response, pointed this guy in the direction of someone who wouldn’t let him down as pathetically as I just had, and then I fretted. It took a day or so, but he finally responded.

Apparently, ‘abstract’ was the exact kind of answer he craved, the only kind of answer he could bring himself to trust. This guy had the same inkling that Iain McGilchrist has: that it’s the only way we can actually speak of things that are ‘ultimately real’. It turns out, the last thing he wanted was the love of God boiled down, broken open, or reduced.

What was it that Gandalf the Grey said, again? ‘He that breaks a thing to find out what it is has left the path of wisdom.’

I’d been a fool.

This short-lived DM exchange formed the start line for a theory I have been piecing together for a while now: that we’re in an age of unknowing, that we’re coming to the end of ourselves.

THANKS TO NASA’S ARTEMIS II crew, we’ve recently seen a new side to our cosmic neighbor, the moon. Our collective instinct has been to just marvel at it, this thing that sits far beyond human cultivation and that existed long before we had the means of looking at it.

In a press conference just a week after their return, Artemis II Commander Reid Wilson said this:

I’m not really a religious person but there was just no other avenue for me to explain or experience anything. So, I asked for the chaplain to just come and visit us for a minute. And when that man walked in…I just broke down in tears. It’s very hard to fully grasp what we just went through…I don’t think humanity has evolved to the point of being able to comprehend what we were looking at because it was other-worldly.

Whether it be about that which is ‘out there’ or the stuff that sits ‘in here’, our culture is being increasingly wooed by the allure of unknowing.

I MUST ONCE AGAIN ADMIT to gleaning from the rich harvest of Iain McGilchrist’s work here. Allow me to break open what I, and Ian, mean by such a term.

Unknowing is not to be mistaken with ignorance. Ignorance is what you have before you know something. Unknowing, on the other hand, is what you get once you’ve passed through the illusion of knowing. ‘Knowing’, in this sense, is akin to measuring, reducing, calculating, proving, disproving, and, ultimately, mastering something.

If you’ve come across even a snippet of Iain’s work, you’ll know that, while knowing is certainly not valueless, he considers ‘unknowing’ to be what we were actually made for and where one can find the stuff that is ultimately real. It’s the place of truth.

Unknowing is wisdom. It’s attending to something so deeply that we realize that, while we can understand it accurately, we can never grasp it exhaustively.

Unknowing is curiosity.

Unknowing is nuance.

Unknowing is wonder.

It is the sort of surrender-fuelled and daring voyage that T.S. Eliot writes about in Little Gidding: “We shall not cease from exploration / And the end of all our exploring / We will arrive where we started / And know the place for the first time.”

WE WERE MADE to unknow. I wonder if this is what Paul was getting at when he prayed that the Ephesians would somehow ‘know Christ’s love that surpasses knowledge’? It sounds like a riddle, an oxymoron, like he’s stretching language to its breaking point.

And this is, perhaps, where I break from Iain McGilchrist. For him, unknowing is a state of being. For me, unknowing is a relationship. It’s communion with God. It’s deep relentlessly calling out to deep.

Our culture, it seems, is openly longing to move beyond knowledge as a technical form of mastery and arrive at a type of knowledge that feels like awe and wonder. This knowledge that feels trustworthy precisely because it’s inexhaustibly mystifying and sits far beyond our meagre constructions and calculations.

I guess we’re admitting to being cosmically needy creatures again. And, honestly? Phew.

Let the spiritual angst in the air rise.

Let the dissatisfaction with knowing ring out.

Let the disillusion roll.

It’s all proof that we were made for communion with the Divine.

THE CHURCH IS A collective that should feel right at home in this cultural moment, because when truly examined, it turns out all we are is an imperfect bunch of unknowers. I ache for us to be the community that meets people here, able to affirm their disillusionment with knowing, and tell them that their unknowing-ness is one of the truest things about them. It’s a symptom of their (and our) innate image-bearer-ness—an indication that we were made by God and for God.

We as the church get the enchanting honor of resting in and stewarding these mysteries.

After all, this is eternal, inexhaustible, unceasing life: that we (un)know him.

A Note from the Editors: A portion of this piece could be perceived as encouraging the use of Tarot cards or astrology. Our stance is that truth can only be found in Christ, not other spiritualities. These practices may point to an underlying supernatural longing in our culture, but they are not where ultimate fulfillment and truth can be found.

Belle Tindall-Riley

Editor & Writer

Belle Tindall-Riley is Editor in Chief of Mockingbird Magazine and Contributing Editor of Seen and Unseen, hosting its Re-Enchanting podcast. Her debut book, The Sacred Ache, publishes this summer (early 2027 in the US).

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

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