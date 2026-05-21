Inkwell

Inkwell

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Anna Musico's avatar
Anna Musico
4d

Wow, I love this. I was recently watching a college debate where a student asked a question about Hawaiian culture, specifically the belief that Hawaiians came forth from water, and how Christianity can feel offensive or dismissive toward that belief.

The person answering gave a very cognitive response: dissecting Scripture, offering apologetics, and presenting a clean, processed answer. But as I listened, I found myself grieving. Eventually, I had to turn the video off.

I grieved because I don’t think I would have answered with argumentation at all. I think I would have answered in metaphor. I would have spoken about how Jesus called Himself living water, and how perhaps the ache beneath so many origin stories is humanity reaching toward a truth we have always longed to remember—that life does, in many ways, come from water.

Not in a way that erases Hawaiian belief, but in a way that honors the poetry of it. Sometimes I think we rush too quickly to defend God intellectually, when God Himself so often chose to reveal truth through story, symbol, mystery, and living metaphor.

There are moments where a dissected answer may be technically correct, yet still fails to touch the deeper human longing sitting beneath the question.

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Andrew Cowart's avatar
Andrew Cowart
4d

Holy smokes

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