Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
2d

A lovely, simple, humility-filled essay. Great writing.

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Julian Leong's avatar
Julian Leong
1d

In truth, the title and deck are stunning enough. Everything else is icing on the cake. Well done!

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