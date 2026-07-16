Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
4d

This is a good and wise and necessary piece. Thanks for writing it and to Inkwell for running it.

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Sef's avatar
Sef
3d

I love when a piece makes me pause and reflect, which this one absolutely did.

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