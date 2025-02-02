Inkwell

Inkwell

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Tonia Martin's avatar
Tonia Martin
Feb 3, 2025

Profound. I thought of 10 people I'd like to send this too. Fantastic in its simplicity....Beautiful truths. Oh more and more of this must go out into the world.

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Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken's avatar
Debi Hassler-Never Forsaken
Feb 2, 2025

This is fascinating-looking forward to part 2. Well chosen words and excellent writing!

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