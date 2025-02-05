Inkwell

Inkwell

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Tonia Martin's avatar
Tonia Martin
Feb 5, 2025

I can't put together how it is that I have been "sent" this missive at "such a time as this." I read each word while pressing through tears. To have this truth come to me into the place it found me is proof that what Mr. Pastor writes IS doing the thing proclaimed. I have carried this message in me in some fragmented condition, I have wanted it to be true & not just an optimism that keeps me out of a creative paralysis that seeks to steal momentum as I "work" to deliver beauty & hope into my bean field. Thank you for this encouragement & hope. I have been spurred on. The intersections between my reality & this balm astound me. I am so grateful.

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D Wilson's avatar
D Wilson
Feb 5, 2025

Those are the most beautiful and encouraging words I have read in a long time (and I read a lot). So grateful.

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