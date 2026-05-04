What does it mean to align yourself with the direction of your life? And what if poetry is a means through which you can orient your soul to its true north? Orientation is the opportunity to understand the depth of your identity, context, and calling—who you are and the worlds you are meant to create with your words.

The Scriptures give us the Psalms, and they are not polished, polite little prayers. They demonstrate how to bring everything to the table, and in doing so unveil who is truly at the center of our lives. They show us the starkness of naked reality, rather than life that is clothed in fantasy. Through these prayer-poems, God asks: where are you? And how we answer that question will reveal the trajectory of our entire lives—our hiding, our revelations, our writing, with its possibilities of fresh waters and forest fires.

So, it's time to orient our souls and teach them to live as they were created to. Join Joshua Luke Smith and Malcolm Guite on the first step of the journey toward living poetically. You’ll find Episode 1 of World in Our Words below!

We Have Our Winners!

After receiving almost 100 essay submissions for our writer’s competition, our team has finally chosen the winners!

1st place: Blake Petteway

2nd place: Deidre Braley

3rd place: Conor J. Smith

Honorable Mention: Trisha White Priebe

Be on the lookout for these stunning essays in our upcoming series, The Agony and Ecstasy of the Artist. If you want to stay in the loop and participate in all upcoming writer's competitions, be sure to become a Local!

And now for our first installment of World in our Words…