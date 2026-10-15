This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Rosa Lía Gilbert

IT’S FEBRUARY 2022, and snow has covered the ground on and off for the last three months. Louisville is bare in the winter, with lanky tree limbs and gray skies—and this body is expecting, this abdomen beginning to swell. The other day, my husband walked to a Domino’s two blocks away at my request. We both blamed it on the pregnancy cravings. But the truth is you sometimes need a little pick-me-up to get you through the blues. One more month and I’ll have survived my first American winter.

Standing in front of the mirror, these eyes barely recognize what they see. It’s not even the bump, which is actually kind of cute. It’s my skin. As vain as it sounds, it's never been this pale, devoid of pigment and sun and freckles. Skin as white as the snow I’m growing tired of.

God, I need a tan. My body now a reflection of what’s happening on the inside: Un fantasma. I'm turning into a ghost. Will I evaporate?

Now, two states and almost six winters later, it’s autumn in Washington and the clouds are pregnant with rain. This body still learning the ins and outs of this region—its moods and seasons. Come winter and color will be washed out, except for the evergreens. A friend of mine says there are so many of them, these silent witnesses, that it feels as though they might swallow you whole. And maybe this place, still foreign, maybe it will swallow me whole.

Am I already lost? This body couldn’t be farther from its source. And yet the landscape of my imagination is preserved in salt scooped up from the Caribbean sea, pressed in between sun rays and palm fronds, hot and humid, dipped in passion fruit juice. Distance can’t uproot unless you cut. And you should never cut. Gabo taught me that.

GABRIEL GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ, affectionately Gabo, was born in Aracataca, a small town nestled in Colombia’s Caribbean region, and spent his formative years as a journalist in Cartagena, on the coast. Known for his magical realism, Gabo authored the acclaimed novel Cien Años de Soledad (One Hundred Years of Solitude).

This magnum opus is set in the made-up town of Macondo, with its made-up people and its made-up lore. Or so we always assume, that the magical must be fake, removed from what is tangible. He had this to say to those that believed his fiction was just pura fantasía, pure fantasy:

It always amuses me that the biggest praise for my work comes for the imagination, while the truth is that there’s not a single line in all my work that does not have a basis in reality. The problem is that Caribbean reality resembles the wildest imagination.

And the Caribbean does resemble the wildest imagination. Where else could you see two adults, a kid, and a TV piled onto a motorcycle or a rooster jumping out of a bus? Ripe mangos falling from trees on command and fresh fruit stands along the side of the road. Something always blooming or bursting up from the ground. Superstitions lurking about. Aquí, nothing is dull or boring or lacking sazón (seasoning).

This landscape of his youth, this world full of oddities and curiosities—never left him. While he actually wrote most of his literary canon elsewhere, his imagination had been stamped. The Caribbean went wherever he went. And wherever Gabo went, he wrote.

Anyone who’s read my books knows I haven’t left. Or, if I’ve left, I haven’t successfully cut off my umbilical cord. Maybe I live somewhere else, but in truth, I’ve never left.

AM I ALREADY LOST? No, not lost, just far from where this body feels most found. But Gabo says we simply can’t uproot ourselves, says we can’t cut, says it’s un peligro, dangerous. If we do, there will be nothing left that’s interesting or real for me, or you, or anyone, to write about.

Sure, we owe it to ourselves as artists, as writers, to be open to adventure, to pilgrimages, to experiencing the world as others see it, and be made richer for it. But our minds need somewhere to return to. The body might find itself removed, but our imagination must remain, must go back again and again and again to the place of its belonging. Where does it live?

In his collection of non-fiction and journalism, El Escándalo del Siglo (The Scandal of the Century), Gabo leaves us with this:

In short, Latin American and Caribbean writers have to admit, hands on hearts, that reality is a better writer than we are. Our destiny, maybe our glory, is to try to imitate it with humility, and as best we can.

Remove ‘Latin America and the Caribbean,’ and instead insert your hometown or your city or wherever you feel most yourself. The turn you take on your way to work, the advertisement sign you grew up making fun of with your friends, or the chit-chat in whatever accent or language is spoken there. This is where you write from. Somewhere real, even if what you write isn’t.

Will my writing grow stale or cold or boring? Maybe this is a risk we take. Maybe this means we write about the same thing, over and over, for the rest of our lives. Maybe it means my poems will always hold verses woven through in Spanglish, stanzas covered in sand, words stitched together by hibiscus petals.

Gabo, Wendell, Clive: they did it first—never shied away from the specificity of their lives. Instead, they let it transform the way they interpreted and experienced and wrote their worlds. As writers, we can be free from the expectation of constant invention and, instead, step into a deeper, truer way of creating: the kind that leans into the glory and particularity of what is real.

DID YOU KNOW Dominicans clap when they land? As soon as the airplane’s tires make contact with the runway, the cabin erupts in praise and joy and ruido (noise). Shouting would probably be too much; maybe it would scare away the tourists. So, Dominicans clap.

Imagine peering out from the window of seat 24F, eyes met by the silky blue Caribbean sea and the green as life mountain ranges. The sun glaring back at you, on full blast from the sky. Wouldn’t you clap at the sight of such beauty, too?

From up there you see zinc rooftops and wooden houses, concrete skyrises and resorts. From up there you see newly built highways and dusty roads that have never been paved. From up there you see poverty and wealth, abundance and lack. From up there I see the paradox within myself.

And then the plane lands. Aplauso aplauso aplauso! Clap clap clap! I’m zapped back into my body; now it is home, and (to borrow from Gabo one last time), “The second I disembark [in the Caribbean], it’s as if everything in my body, everything in my brain, readjusts.” It’s time to rest and untangle the mess. It’s time to find myself again.

A confession: the boisterous landing-clap always embarrassed me. I’d be flying back from a trip, eyes internally rolling to the very back of my skull, head shaking in disapproval at the familiar sound. But it takes leaving to learn the importance of celebrating a homecoming. Now, I clap when I land. Now, when this body is away—pale, foreign, and a bit lost—this mind digs deep into home soil. Into its smells and sights and sounds.

On my flight out of the DR, a green card in hand, a stroller to push, and a bag full of dirty clothes to haul, my mind carries its own baggage: A stamped imagination and a womb of inspiration. Poemas por nacer—poems awaiting their birth.

Rosa Lía Gilbert

Poet & Assistant Editor

Rosa Lía is a poet and author born and raised in the Dominican Republic. Her debut poetry collection, Under the Samán Tree, is a Silver Winner of the 2026 Nautilus Book Awards. She is an assistant editor at Inkwell and her work has been published in Fare Forward, Rabbit Room, and America Magazine, among others. She lives in Washington state with her husband and daughter.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

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