Inkwell

Inkwell

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空より照らす無為の真人's avatar
空より照らす無為の真人
Oct 16

このエッセイを空と法華経の視点から読み解くと、三つの言葉にたどり着きます。

故郷は、所有するものではない。

故郷は、自分を形成してきた無数の縁である。

そして、その縁は、新しい場所で新しい花を咲かせることができる。

故郷を忘れなくてもいい。

しかし、故郷に閉じ込められなくてもいい。

過去を愛してもいい。

しかし、過去に戻れないことを悲しまなくてもいい。

故郷が空であるということは、故郷が無意味だということではありません。

むしろ逆です。

固定した実体ではないからこそ、その愛情は土地を越え、時間を越え、別の人々へと受け継がれていく。

そして、今回の文章で最も印象的だった着陸時の拍手。

あの拍手は、単に故郷へ戻った喜びではないのでしょう。

自分を育ててくれた世界への感謝なのだと思います。

空とは、根を失うことではない。

根が、世界のあらゆるものとつながっていたと知ることである。

そして一乗とは、その異なる根から育った無数の生命が、互いの存在を否定することなく、共に花を咲かせる可能性を開く教えとして読むことができます。

故郷に帰る飛行機の拍手から、ここまでの世界が見えてくる。

それこそが、日常の具体的な出来事を通して真実を照らし出す、文学と仏教の出会いなのだと思います。

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Vilma Blenman's avatar
Vilma Blenman
Oct 15

So beautiful. So inspiring. I'm from the Caribbean and I got homesick reading this lovely piece.

I know now it's okay to write while feeling a breeze and smelling salt spray, even if there's no

real sea anywhere to see. Gracias.

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