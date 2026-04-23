Inkwell

Inkwell

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Josh Nadeau's avatar
Josh Nadeau
6d

oh, so you want me to lose my volunteer staff of 700 people for the sake of a few souls and a neighborhood ?

wiiiiiild

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Stefanii L Morton's avatar
Stefanii L Morton
6d

"The old church buildings and services of our grandparents’ childhood may have appeared boring and irrelevant—designed as they were for prayer and silent reflection, weddings, baptisms, and funerals—but since our present churches have been optimized for entertainment and advertisement, we’re beginning to feel the loss." My twenty-something daughter is not interested in church right now, but she loves cathedrals. She will sit in silence and marvel at the stories told in stained glass and allow her eyes to be drawn upward by the soaring ceilings. The medium is indeed the message and there something in her that is still drawn to that message despite her self-proclaimed ambivalence about faith.

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