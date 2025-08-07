Inkwell

Inkwell

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Dan Kim's avatar
Dan Kim
Aug 7, 2025

Thanks so much for featuring me :)

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Ralph Stone's avatar
Ralph Stone
Aug 7, 2025

Thank you very much.

“Primitive art” can be quite different from “bad art”. The primitives will help you see something that you had overlooked.

And Dan, please keep writing.

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