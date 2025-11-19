This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Christian Lingner

THE BEST MARRIAGE ADVICE I ever received was from a little-known monk who lived in Soviet Russia. To be clear, I never lived in the Soviet Union and I’m not Russian. I didn’t meet this guy in person. In fact, as far as I can tell, he died in Siberian obscurity in the 1960s. But against all odds, his letters were collected, translated into English, and recommended by the host of a random podcast I listened to last summer. Being the financially flippant person that I am, I immediately purchased the book: Abbot Nikon’s Letters to Spiritual Children.

His advice begins: “Do not justify yourself in anything.”

Reading that, you might feel a little let down or even relieved. Out of context, Abbot Nikon’s advice sounds less like a spiritual diamond mined from a lifetime of totalitarian winter and more like one of those feel-good affirmations we’re told to repeat to ourselves while brushing our teeth: Don’t justify yourself. Don’t explain yourself. Be powerful. You can do this.

But our monk isn’t finished. He goes on. “Don’t justify yourself in anything, but blame only yourself.”

Now that really flips our beige 21st-century wisdom on its head. Tack “blame only yourself” onto the end of “don’t justify yourself” and suddenly we have the exact opposite of the American gospel of personal empowerment. I had to read it a few times to make sure I had it right. Never justify yourself? Blame only yourself? It seemed extreme at best, deranged at worst.

But the random podcast host had said that Abbot Nikon was very, very wise, so I thought I’d give it a try. Why not? I’d swear off of self-justification and blame for a while.

EASIER SAID THAN DONE. It goes like this: My wife makes a list, and I walk to the grocery store. I buy groceries and walk back. I feel good about being a helpful husband. I may not be handy, but boy, can I carry a couple of bags a couple of blocks. Stepping back into our air-conditioned apartment, biceps pumped with lactic acid and shirt soaked with sweat, I am greeted by my wife. She joins me as I start unpacking.

“Hey, honey, where are the pasta shells?” she asks, after a minute or two.

Pasta shells, pasta shells, pasta …

“Pasta shells? Uh … they should be in that bag.”

It’s true—they should be in that bag. But they aren’t, and I know it. The pasta shells are still at the grocery store.

“I don’t see them.”

“Here, let me see.” I fumble around inside the bag for a while, turning up little more than the fusty perfume of recycled paper. I’m still earning my Oscar when she butts back in:

“Honey, they’re not there.”

I stop, eyes still locked on the place where pasta shells aren’t. A few seconds of pregnant, prayerful silence. No miracle.

“I can go back and get them.”

“No, it’s okay. I guess I can make something else.”

“No, I’ll go. This is so stupid. Why am I so freaking forgetful?”

“I texted to remind you to pick them up.”

“I know, okay? I don’t know why I’m like this.”

I charge out the door, not a little angry about how bad she’s making me feel. I mean, seriously. It’s pasta shells. What’s the big deal?

WE’LL COME BACK to the story about the pasta shells. In the meantime, here’s a quick infomercial with some spiritual tidbits I’ve picked up while trying to live according to Abbot Nikon’s rule—namely:

1. Self-justification is a form of lying.

2. I lie when I want to hide something.

3. I hide things because I want to be respected.

In summary, Abbot Nikon revealed to me that I’m a liar. I’m such a profound liar, in fact, that I am in the position to provide the following taxonomy of my favorite self-justification strategies:

1. First, there’s the “that’s just who I am” strategy, where I argue that a particular character flaw is essential to my character. “Oh, that forgetfulness you keep taking issue with? Yeah, that’s just me—take it or leave it. I’m forgetful. To hate my forgetfulness is, low key, to hate me.” This approach delivers a delicious double-whammy, allowing me to identify with my vices in such a way that my opponent is made to feel bad for not liking what’s bad about me.

2. Next, we have the easily justifiable “it’s not as bad as it seems” strategy, where I latch onto some true but irrelevant detail and spin that into an explanation for some failure I don’t want to take responsibility for. “I forgot the pasta shells? Oh, it’s because I ran into a friend while I was at the store and completely blanked on buying them.” The fact that my bumping into a friend is an irrelevant detail of my day (and I know it) doesn’t matter. What does matter, of course, is how plausible the explanation sounds. If it gets me off the hook, it’s gold!

3. Finally, the cherry on top, the icing on the cake: the “how dare you, you hypocrite!” strategy. Here, I indulge my low-brow taste for ad hominem as I recall the times my accuser has been found guilty of the same crime. “Seriously? You’re upset that I’m forgetful? Remember that one time when we went to the courthouse to pick up our marriage license and, turns out, you had forgotten your birth certificate at home? Or that other time when we were trying to leave Colombia and you had forgotten to retrieve the passports from your mom, who had already left the country? I didn’t rake you over the coals, did I? I didn’t think so!”

There are many more strategies I could add, such as “complete fabrication” (also known as pure self-justification) and “it’s your fault” (or pure blame). But being a conscientious person, I struggle to justify such strategies.

In the case of the forgotten pasta shells, adopting the “this is just who I am” strategy would have been a no-brainer. Looking over my personal history, I have given myself every reason to argue that God made me into the hair-brained, abstracted sort of person that I am. My wife knows this about me. All I would have had to say was something like, “I’m sorry for being so forgetful, honey,” and everything could have been pretty well smoothed over. But no. That would have counted as self-justification according to Nikon.

I HADN’T DONE ANYTHING wrong—of that, I was certain. But I had committed to project Don’t Justify Yourself, and by golly, I was going to follow through. So, as I walked back to the store, I went over the details of my initial grocery outing.

Last time, I had decided to listen to a podcast while I walked to the store. Was that wrong? Was I to blame for that? Well, maybe a tad, because I’m notoriously bad at multitasking. The chances of me ingesting political commentary while successfully bringing home the bacon were slim. And even if I had planned to pause the podcast in the store, I should have known that I wouldn’t have had the self-discipline to do so. In short, I had wanted to enjoy my walk more than I wanted to complete the chore correctly. Okay, so I was a little bit to blame.

At the store, I had, in fact, paused the podcast (I could use that in my defense later). But the actual facts weren’t so gratifying. I had picked up my phone to check an item off my digital grocery list and gotten sidetracked with a poem that I had been writing in my notes app. Only then—so I could focus on a project I cared about—had I paused the podcast. For the rest of the time, I was in a creative haze, more focused on cutting adjectives and swapping adverbs than filling my shopping basket with the designated items. When my wife texted a reminder, I was so absorbed in my writing that I hadn’t even read the message.

So was I to blame for my forgetfulness? My wife wouldn’t have been upset by mere forgetfulness. Human error is, after all, a fact of life. But she knew that my particular brand of forgetfulness was (is), more often than not a symptom of selfishness. She knew, because she knows me, that I had prioritized my interests and enjoyment over the task at hand—over the interests of our family. Sure enough, I was to blame. Nikon, you win.

Twenty minutes later, I was back in the apartment, box of pasta shells in hand.

Do you know how hard it is to admit that you were writing a poem instead of doing your chores? I was given one job. I wrote a poem instead. Yes, writing those random strings of loosely associated words that sometimes rhyme and people don’t read—that was what I was doing.

“Hey, honey …” I began, every part of me cringing. “You know how I forgot the pasta shells? The truth is, I was writing a poem earlier instead of focusing on buying the groceries. I’m sorry. That was selfish.”

IN THE END, Abbot Nikon’s rule isn’t exactly marital advice. “Don’t justify yourself in anything, but blame only yourself” is spiritual wisdom that could, and should, be applied to every area of life. And it’s not even very original wisdom at that. I could have learned all of this from Jesus himself, who commands us to take the log out of our own eye.

Yet it was the brazen wisdom of a little-known monk that rang through my head in the first year of my marriage as I learned—and relearned—to admit my selfishness to the person I wanted to respect me most. Abbot Nikon has taught me that true togetherness, or intimacy, begins with regular and ruthless honesty about our fallenness. If we are to be fully known and forgiven, as every one of us desires, then consistent repentance has to become one of our defining spiritual practices.

As it turns out, Abbot Nikon wasn’t the only Russian to have understood the spiritual dangers of self-justification. In Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Brothers Karamazov, the holy Elder Zosima addresses the scumbag character, Fyodor Karamazov:

Above all, do not lie to yourself. A man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point where he does not discern any truth either in himself or anywhere around him, and thus falls into disrespect toward himself and others. Not respecting anyone, he ceases to love.

Dostoevsky understands why our self-justifications are self-defeating. We lie because we wish to be respectable—first in our own eyes and then in the eyes of others. But people know when we’re making excuses for our sin, and we despise that, so then we despise them and ourselves.

The upshot is this: Ultimately, respect is not enough for us. At bottom, what we want—far more than we want respect—is to be known, forgiven, and loved. Dostoevsky, just like Abbot Nikon, understands that admitting our fallenness is the one thing that stands between us and the type of loving relationship we long for. He even had a special word for that state of loving relationship: paradise.

LIVING ACCORDING to Abbot Nikon’s rule is not always easy. It doesn’t always feel like paradise to be brutally honest about your sin, especially when your sin involves a heck of a lot more than pasta shells.

But I have learned something—namely, that there is an overwhelming mercy at the heart of James’s command to “confess your sins to one another and pray for one another” (5:16), because he isn’t finished. He goes on: “so that you may be healed.”

Do you know what healing sounds like? It sounds like this: “I forgive you. I love you.”

And do you know what healing feels like? First it hurts. Then it’s heaven.

Christian Lingner

Poet & Songwriter

Christian Lingner is a teacher, poet, and songwriter living in Nashville, TN. His writing has been published in America Magazine, Fare Forward, Dappled Things, and elsewhere. You can read more of his memoirs and musings on his Substack, People Watching, and the Blog About Nothing.

📸 Original photography by Elizabeth Sanders

