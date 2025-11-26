Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Salter's avatar
Dan Salter
2d

I really appreciated this article. One part that struck me most was the description of having someone who “takes your side one thousand percent and understands exactly where you’re coming from.” That helped me recognize something in my own marriage: often when my wife would share a hurt or frustration, I would instinctively step into the role of “objective evaluator”—trying to analyze the situation rather than feel it with her. I thought I was being helpful by seeing all sides. But I now see that what she really wanted was something much deeper: my loyalty, my emotional solidarity, my presence.

Love isn’t a courtroom; it’s a covenant. It’s not about adjudicating fairness—it’s about sharing the burden of experience, so one person is never left alone inside a hurt.

You capture beautifully the truth that commitment isn’t a constriction but an unfolding—something alive, expansive, and generative. I’m grateful for the reminder that life together doesn’t diminish over time—when tended with care, it ripens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Anna Gallant's avatar
Anna Gallant
2d

We underestimate the joy of belonging. Which is ironic considering God told us that’s the whole point of everything.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christianity Today
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture