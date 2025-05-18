Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
May 18, 2025

It's certainly an exciting time, Conor. Agree with everything you are thinking through and aiming towards here. Hope to be part of Inkwell's journey in whatever small way I can.

I also think there is a need for quality short fiction in the vein of Lewis' paraphrased quote from 'God In The Dock': "The world does not need more Christian literature. What it needs is more Christians writing good literature."

We will not have great novels (or the great films / TV series they so often lead to) without a robust publishing of quality short fiction.

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Sara Billups's avatar
Sara Billups
May 18, 2025

Eager for all of this Conor. I appreciate how you articulate what I’ve often thought is an unnecessary tension between secular and sacred which is usually based on fear or judgement of one or the other. To me, it’s always been about cultural immersion and a love of the city and paying attention to nudges of the spirit to discern along the way.

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