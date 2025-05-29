Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
May 29, 2025

"But in my best moments—when New York feels like a foretaste of the heavenly city to come—I am so grateful for all the people. For this “density of the Imago Dei”: every street corner and restaurant and bus and taxi and jammed subway burning bright with splendorous facets of our shared Creator."

Love this part especially! This was what I was trying to get at in my poem 'urban revival project' for Ekstasis a little while back: https://www.ekstasismagazine.com/poetry/2025/urban-revival-project

Glad to see works talking to each other in this way.

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Linda Hoenigsberg's avatar
Linda Hoenigsberg
May 29, 2025

This was a beautiful essay. I lived through a decade of panic disorder in Los Angeles during my twenties (I'm now almost 74). I found then, and still today, how soothing others can be. There's a story in the Bible that really helped me when I felt guilt about what I thought was not trusting. God enough. When Gideon was afraid to trust what God was directly telling him to do, God told him that if he is afraid to do it, take along his servant. Wow. God didn't chastise him for his fear. That really opened me up.

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