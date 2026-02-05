This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features A. A. Kostas

I AM PREDOMINANTLY an optimistic person, but I do believe there has been far too much discourse lately on the so-called “death of fiction” and “disappearance of literary culture.” This doom and gloom is, frankly, misplaced. We can’t stop ourselves from telling these kinds of stories, because storytelling is the essence of how we communicate. If story is the fundamental building block of human communication, then a good novel is the best way we have found to experience another life.

Christ overwhelmingly preferred parables over sermons, which is confusing if you think of fiction as a made-up story, but it makes perfect sense if fiction is indeed what Picasso referred to as the “lie that makes us realize the truth.” Jesus’ fictional inventions—like the workers arriving late at the vineyard only to be paid the same amount, the ten bridesmaids deciding whether or not to wait up for the bridegroom, the prodigal son returning to a forgiving father after a life of sin—contain so much depth and substance that they have been continually mined for two thousand years without being exhausted.

Jesus demonstrated the value of a story over a three-point essay (or, if you like, the value of a novel over a sermon series) as the better vessel for communicating profound truths. Stories avoid the frustrating tendency for religious teachings to become empty platitudes or confounding riddles.

The Eastern religions and gnostic sects prefer the befuddlement of riddles that cannot be understood, whereas the Western mind prefers the signposted sermon that tells you exactly what to think. But Jesus, as neither Eastern nor Western, gave most of his core teachings via parables: stories with enough ambiguity to contain multitudinous meanings and applications but enough certainty to lead the listener toward understanding.

On the spectrum between mysterious puzzle and over-explained sermon, the parable is perfectly balanced. The story provides scaffolding for its listeners to grow toward truth without imposing an exact model to replicate.

FOR A BRIEF PERIOD in our recent history, it seemed as if novels—these contemporary parables—were destined to fade into obscurity. Throughout the 90s and 2000s, it was hard to deny the overwhelming assumption that we were entering the promised postmodern-atheistic “end of history.” This meant that the 21st century would be an age where spirituality and superstition would wither away, religious belief and church attendance would continue to decline, and the human race would progress to its inevitable zenith as purely rational, enlightened, scientific, and mathematical creatures. We had killed God, or we had at least outgrown our need for him.

As a young reader and writer growing up in this era, the death of literature seemed to go hand in hand with the cultural ascendance of scientific rationalism and progressive politics. The future was not a paragraph or a poem—it was an equation or an algorithm. But now, sitting at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, it’s clear that history has not come to an end or even slowed down; if anything, it has sped up.

We don’t live in a time of cool rationalism. We live in a world of inflamed passions, culture wars, and fragmented beliefs. Literature, our culture’s best way of grappling with the deeper undercurrents of our existence, has had to scramble to make sense of this. It’s no use insisting that everything can be reduced to an equation when people increasingly act in bizarre and non-rational ways. Only honest, deftly woven stories can make sense of any of this.

IT HAS BEEN FASCINATING to witness over the past few decades how three disciplines—historiography, postcolonial studies, and quantum physics—have been forced to reckon with spiritual and religious truths. Once you take the professed beliefs of historical persons and non-Western cultures seriously, and reach the limits of human understanding about atoms, quarks, and consciousness, you have to admit that (1) the universe is not entirely rational or explicable, and (2) most people across cultures and throughout history have intuitively known this, therefore they experience life as having both material and spiritual aspects. It turns out that our existence is not best encapsulated by an equation or a purely logical framework.

When it comes to fiction, this also bears out. A story will be boring and bloodless if it involves no leaps of faith, no requirement for belief; without any hint of the supernatural or the afterlife, or characters battling against fate or seeking to achieve their destiny. Without some essence of faith, a story will not reflect our real lives.

We do not act like rational little atheists, even in this most atheistic age. We sense the presence of a narrative over our lives, and we look for the hand of the author—God in the machine. Any story that fails to recognize this fails to be truly human.

AS WE SURVEY the great works of literature produced during the first 25 years of this century, we find that many critically acclaimed and popular works of fiction have dealt directly with faith and religion, not as moralizing sermons or dull hit pieces, but as deeply human stories which treat their characters’ faith, doubts, and moral crises as fundamental to being alive.

Off the top of my head: the Gilead quadrilogy by Marilynne Robinson, Demon Copperhead and Flight Behavior by Barbara Kingsolver, Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan, The Road and Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy, Abide With Me by Elizabeth Strout, The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, most of Geraldine Brooks’s oeuvre, Damascus by Christos Tsiolkas, The Books of Jacob by Olga Tokarczuk, Laurus by Eugene Vodolazkin, the Wolf Hall trilogy by Hilary Mantel, and Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. (Note: I’ve only listed books which I’ve read, so feel free to share other examples in the comments).

These are great works of literature, befitting our very strange quarter-century, but they are also great works of soul-craft. Rather than narrowing what the “religious” or “spiritual” novel can be, these books are expansive, exploring the bizarre and beautiful aspects of being a soul-filled individual in a very fallen world. And I’d warrant that each of you has at least one novel you really enjoyed with a character, plot point, or line of dialogue which you still recall from time to time. Something in a story that burrowed into your bloodstream and tugged at your soul.

IT IS STRIKING that, as we enter 2026, many of our most passionate writers, readers, critics, and defenders of literature are religiously-minded. It increasingly seems like Christians are one of the last meaningful cohorts who care deeply about the great books of the Western canon and who grasp the power of narrative to positively impact a life. And maybe this isn’t so surprising.

If all the doomsdaying is true, if we are entering another dark age of illiteracy and disinterest in stories, then who else is better placed to preserve the literary tradition, tending to the sacred flame through the dark night? This task has fallen to Christians before, and, no doubt, it will again. Instead of wailing and gnashing our teeth about the times we live in, we should consider J.R.R. Tolkien’s advice, that “all we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

As for me, that includes reading, writing, sharing, celebrating, critiquing, and reviewing the kinds of stories that feed our souls—stories that don’t shy away from faith but also refuse to reduce faith into something saccharine or hazily distant. I know there are many of you out there creating work like this, and I believe the catalyst of Substack and the community being built by Inkwell will inculcate a robust storytelling culture.

I’ve already seen my own fiction and the work of many others find a readership on Substack, and I believe we will see an increased interest in high-quality stories here. Who knows? Maybe someday soon, the novels that are currently being written (and in my case re-written) will be published—a physical manifestation of the faithful storytelling culture we are growing here together.

MY PREDICTION is that we’re going to see more “weird” religious novels, works like McCarthy’s Stella Maris (an extended dialogue about abstract mathematics, a universe with spiritual underpinnings, and schizophrenia), as well as more mainstream novels dealing directly with supernatural beliefs like Verghese’s The Covenant of Water (which explicitly incorporates Christian themes and the presence of ghosts).

These yet-to-be-published novels will not be formulaic renderings of Christian theology, but they will be rich tapestries of what it means to be fully human—embodied in the flesh, connected with the unseen, imbued with a soul, in communion with the living and the dead.

My hope is for the wider Christian culture to embrace, read, and discuss these stories for the valuable, soul-shifting works they are. Instead of browbeating authors to write (or readers to read) sermons disguised as novels, we should welcome these 21st-century parables for what they can teach us today.

The final verse of John’s Gospel comes to mind, where the Apostle reminds us that the work of Jesus is never truly finished or capable of being summed up, declaring “... I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.”

A. A. Kostas

Poet & Writer

A. A. Kostas is a Canadian-Australian poet, writer, and lawyer, currently based in Singapore. His fiction writing has appeared or is forthcoming in Southerly Journal, Voiceworks, Solid Food Press, Bad Clown Books, and others. More of his work can be found at aakostas.com and by subscribing to his Substack journal.

Photography by Rosa Lía Gilbert

