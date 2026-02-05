Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
2d

What an honour to be permitted back into the esteemed (digital) pages of Inkwell to write about a topic dear to my heart.

To be a little bit cheeky -- if you like the idea of reading fiction that has soul/metaphysics/theology woven in without beating you over the head... you should check out my Substack, including my current short serial CONSPIRATORS.

https://waymarkers.substack.com/p/conspirators-part-1-the-ljubljana?r=3h3ksq

Part 5 drops in ten minutes, and then next week will bring the conclusive Part 6!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Brandon Engel's avatar
Brandon Engel
2d

Carry the Torch Mr. Kostas!

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture