Inkwell

Inkwell

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Yi Ning Chiu's avatar
Yi Ning Chiu
Jan 6, 2025Edited

Loved this 🥲 real talk, I get afraid of becoming too sentimental or precious with my faith, and try to express myself with language that is as unadorned as possible when it comes to things like devotion, spirituality, or belief—but this post makes me think that my impulse is a form of pride, and that we have an obligation to cultivate beauty as an act of worship. Thank you for this post 🌿

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Heather Surls's avatar
Heather Surls
Jan 6, 2025

I like this thought, lowering our expectations of poetry and allowing it to be a backdrop and portal: "Though most poetry that we encounter will do nothing, the one poem that will do something could change everything. Lowering the expectations of poetry can allow it to become an intriguing backdrop to our lives, providing a subconscious portal to a depth that would otherwise remain unprobed."

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