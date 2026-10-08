Inkwell

Inkwell

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MarianneJones
Oct 8

As a septaguinarian, I have a somewhat different perspective, unsurprisingly. For 5 decades my husband and I were full on and passionate about serving God, long before the era of seeker sensitive maga churches. That was an exciting era, for sure, seeing large numbers of people come to Christ that traditional churches had failed to reach. But the passion for God's Kingdom work predates and continued after that era. Now, our age makes it impossible to do the things we used to do, and it's a hard adjustment. Fatigue can make life boring. Learning to accept our limitations and see God's hand in it isn't easy. But it is also humbling (not a bad thing) and it teaches me to see God in an ordinary life.

Through the years of service, God was also working on shaping our characters. Frustration, failure and heartbreak are part of being all out for God. The lows as well as the highs. In fact, the lows teach us more the highs.

I would caution anyone who chases excitement that spiritual formation happens in the desert places--the slow, boring times where we learn to wait on God and listen.

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Tali Valentine's avatar
Tali Valentine
Oct 8

This is cool. I don’t relate to it, but I like the idea of Jesus being a bit mischievous with us. I’m 29 and didn’t grow up in the same Christian culture as the author.

It does make me think of why being an underdog or having a lot to overcome something from the gate is beautiful, because you don’t have to manufacture risk and excitement. For some people, mundanity IS risk. It makes me think of boasting in our weakness, and being lucky to have a thorn, so to speak, that makes comfort difficult. It makes me think of why, having not been given a comfortable life (having been given a psyche that can easily be taken advantage of by pastors peddling extremes) I don’t have to worry too much about being in line for Chick-fil-a and wondering why it’s all so boring (not yet) because in an effort to survive, I have to fight so hard to stay in mundane routines. But in that struggle and fight, risk taking is so ubiquitous in just daily life, that is quite beautiful. It makes me think of Sylvester Stallone writing Rocky or U2 being technically untrained but definitely scrappy. To be given a hard childhood and a heavy dose of insecurity to overcome can offer a chance to not have to manufacture risk and danger in the pursuit of an exciting life. It is “Beuchnernian” to not hide from pain, to speak out of it (not from it), to be to be honest, which tends to be more exciting. That doesn’t require international moves and missionary fire to carry the courage this article refers to. (For some people, picking up your mat and walking from your bed to your front door IS that kind of fiery courage).

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