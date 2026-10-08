This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features John Blase

What do you do with the wanting?

That’s what she said. Or that’s what I heard her say.

I remember a version of the faith that excited me, one that demanded sacrifice. And it doesn’t feel that way now. It’s like we fully signed on for the “ordinary” and have overcorrected… I’m just really wanting more.

What do you do with the wanting?

THE 1996 FILM, Carried Away, is based on a 1976 book—Jim Harrison’s novella Farmer. As is often true, the book is better. Dennis Hopper and Amy Irving play the leads. God, they look young. Joseph (Hopper) planned to be a farmer in his close-knit small Midwestern town. But as the Yiddish goes: Man plans, God laughs. A childhood injury revised Joseph’s script, and he settled for being something different: a teacher.

He taught for a long time. Maybe too long. Rosealee (Irving) is a fellow teacher and has known Joseph since their teens. They’ve been engaged for the past six years. I guess what’s the rush? Their daily (and nightly) rhythms are ordered, predictable, staid. Into that ordinary scene drops Catherine, a new student in Joseph’s class. She’s just moved to town, a senior, an Army brat, well-traveled, not happy at all to be stuck in smallsville (cue ominous music).

In compressed novella time, it takes only a few pages until Joseph and Catherine are making mischief in the hayloft. Joseph and Rosealee’s relationship rocks along, but Catherine’s presence renders everything electric. And the small town? Well, they play the role of Greek chorus: no singing, just whispers. An Olivia Rodrigo refrain sums up Joseph’s life in the pages that follow—I’m unraveled.

There have been plenty of nevers in Joseph’s 43 years: never traveled to far-away continents, never been to the ocean or to war. But that never meant desire was lacking. Joseph, after all, is a wanter, squarely in the autumn of his life. But things have not gone according to plan, at least his plan, and now he believes he’s missed so much. On page 158 of 160, he finally states the why behind his trespass: “I wanted to be carried away.” This excuses absolutely nothing that happened, but for those with ears to hear, perhaps it offers some explanation.

I AM OLDER than Joseph by more than a decade. Yet I too am a born wanter. My hunch is we all are to varying degrees. I mean, if you have a pulse, you’re in. I don’t feel I’ve missed so much, but I don’t want to miss anything if I can help it. I’d like to go out with as few as possible, to live Bukowskian: “So well that Death will tremble to take us.”

But behold now the valorization of “Ordinary” Christianity—the stay-in-place, semper fidelis Jack or Jasmine living out a regular old non-glamorous life for God. To me, it feels wrapped up in our vibe shift, our current yearning for grandmacore, reaching back for a simpler, gentler, saner time. You know, Friday nights at Blockbuster and J. Crew magazines. Rumor has it even the young men are going back to church.

I get the shift. I do. The bright lights, big Christianity, world-changing, radical, vitamin-D-do-hard-things milk many of us nursed on definitely needed a corrective. See, we grew up a little, discovered our heroes had feet of fallen flesh. We got burned, betrayed, and grew bitter. Then COVID hit (sheesh, that’s a whole other essay), and who wants to grow older and more bitter, right? So the shift makes sense. The Apostle Paul applauds it: “Make it your ambition to live a quiet life.” But a funny thing often happens on the way to a correction—we overcorrect. There’s no one to blame; this stuff just happens. Humanstance.

But take driving, for instance. Say you hit a patch of black ice and try to correct, then overcorrect too much. The chances of an accident increase. You can lose control. Property can be damaged. People can get injured. Apply that to your faith, and you just might end up getting restless and bored.

POSSIBLE SCENARIO #1: You’re all-in with Ordinary Faith™️, sick of all the celebrity strutting and perfect teeth, then one day you’re idling in the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A and think, Gosh, life sure feels ordered, predictable, staid. I used to be on fire, man. But now, well, I think I’m…(gasp) am I bored? True, some of that is growing up and getting older, slowing down a bit, no-mo-all-night-long. Our Life Coaches rush in to calm us: “Chin up, you’re not surrendering. You’re settling into a new rhythm.” Settling? Ah, interesting word choice, Coach. By the way, while we’ve got you, tell us what to do with the wanting.

Many are the stories of those who grew up “on the farm,” moved to the city as fast as they could get away, in time grew weary of traffic and noise and parking, Facebook-marketplaced it all and moved back to the country for sanity, then one morning woke up uncontrollably weepy because they miss CAVA so much. Even Ordinary Time on the liturgical calendar is only enjoyed for a season, then we’re itchin’ to be carried away on pumpkin spice and college football, and then there’s HallowGivingAdvenChristipiphany. The bottom line is: the quiet life on repeat can get really quiet.

POSSIBLE SCENARIO #2: This one’s sneaky because it flirts with a filthy word: resignation (which is just a stone’s throw, if that, from fear). Let’s say God dreamed you up to be a full-on wanter, a goer-of-where-no-one’s-gone-before, a breaker of records or glass ceilings or similarly restrictive overhead material. But the dominant cultural chorus whispers: Don’t get too big for your britches. Stay ordinary, ‘cause that’s real faith. Day in, day out, amen. The peer pressure of that chorus (often found hanging around on social media, poised to pounce) can be oh so dramatic.

So you douse your God-roused desires and end up, as William Stafford once said, “Following the wrong god home,” rather than chasing after, or being chased by, the Divine Fox (who, since the foundations of the world, has never been boring). And in that moment we may have simply traded our celebrity Christian idols for ordinary Christian idols, so to speak. But idols are idols. John the Beloved via Eugene Peterson’s The Message cautioned: “Be on guard against all clever facsimiles.”

Of course maybe we’re big enough to discern appropriately, and safely make needed course corrections, but what about the little ones? What about our children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbors, both literal and figurative? They see us defending the ordinary quiet way as the way faith should look and sound and smell like, all while leaving them in the dark about what to do with their wanting. The word millstones comes to mind for me.

In our legitimate strivings for a representational faith—one populated by our regular old non-celebrity selves, one that looks like most of us—there exists also the concern that the overcorrection might blur or even erase the aspirational: a faith with room enough to dare to dream what we might be, to make mistakes, to shoot for the moon, risk it all, to live Buechnerian: “Where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.” To get carried away, for Christ’s sake.

I REMEMBER A version of the faith that excited me, one that demanded sacrifice. And it doesn’t feel that way now.

That’s what she said.

My gut tells me I’m older than her by a decade at least, maybe more. But I can remember a faith that felt like that. Back then I listened to barefoot Rich Mullins sing of the reckless raging fury, and read barrel-chested Jim Elliot as if he spoke directly to me: “The world cannot hate us; we are too much like its own. Oh that God would make us dangerous!” Dangerous? Oh, man, I was in, all in. And that’s how it felt—reckless, like something was required of me. Like a wanting.

It doesn’t feel that way now.

Now it feels, well, having seen what I’ve seen, well, okay, here it goes… It feels more reckless, more dangerous. Wanting plus. We’ve got voices like Martin Shaw coming out of the smoke hole reminding us of the wild Christ, this pied piper looking over his shoulder singing Come sail away with me. According to the oldest manuscripts, people dropped their nets or whatever they were doing and took off after this thirty-something Galilean. They and their wanting got carried away: Jesus, joy of man’s desiring.

What was it that hooked them? I’m just a drugstore theologian, but I maintain part of it was his style—this attractional, polar-opposite-of-boring force that drew men, women, children, centurions, tax-collectors, dogs even, to his side. And while okay, Jesus was loving and joyful and peaceful and kind and gentle and all that, I gotta believe it was his absolute childlikeness that knocked their socks off. Unless you become like little children.

Does your Jesus carry a wink and a grin? If not, why not? Please hear me out: if you and I are about the business of putting away the childish things, then hopefully what’s mainly left for the Divine Fox to work with is the childlike. The kid-like. And as any kid knows, if you’re going to do something, really do it, you have to fling yourself. Aim. Dive.

SHE WAS A GIRL born with a boy’s arm. In An American Childhood, Annie Dillard recounts the day she and her Pittsburgh neighborhood boys threw snowballs at cars. This time, the only time she remembers this happening, the successful target, a black Buick, stopped. The driver got out, and the chase was on—this thin man in a suit and tie. The kids ran for their lives, over fences, hedges, between houses, but he kept on.

Dillard realized he knew what she thought only children knew: “That you have to fling yourself at what you’re doing, you have to point yourself, forget yourself, aim, dive.” He finally caught them by their jackets and gave them a good chewing out. But for young Annie and the boys, that was all beside the point.

And the point, you ask? A skinny, red-headed saint had chased them passionately without giving up. Not an inch of room in that memory for boring and staid. She writes: “If in that snowy backyard the driver of the black Buick had cut off our heads…I would have died happy, for nothing has required so much of me since…” Annie wanted that glory to last forever, to be carried away. Let it shine, let it shine.

Do you hear it? The wanting? Tell me, what do you do with your wanting?

John Blase

Poet

John Blase teaches in the low-residency Dmin program at Western Theological Seminary. He is also the general editor for the Beautiful Stories project connected with the Eugene Peterson Center for Christian Imagination. John and his wife, Meredith, live in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

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