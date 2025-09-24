Inkwell

Inkwell

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A. A. Kostas's avatar
A. A. Kostas
Sep 24, 2025

Great work Peter and fully agree! What's your favourite story that you've written? I'd love to read it.

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Micah Hoffman's avatar
Micah Hoffman
Sep 26, 2025

Feeling deliciously guilty reading this... Time to go (finally) finish The Brothers K

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