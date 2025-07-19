Inkwell

Inkwell

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rebecca 🦢's avatar
rebecca 🦢
Jul 19, 2025

This is awesome. Excited to see what’s to come!

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Scott Cairns's avatar
Scott Cairns
Jul 22, 2025

Ah, emerging writers receive a good bit of attention and advice. Any suggestions for us submerging writers? 🥹

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