Inkwell

Inkwell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Brooks's avatar
Kyle Brooks
Aug 17, 2025

Fantastic. I really resonated with Luo's comments about writing 200 words a day. It's so realistic (for me, in this stage of life), and inspiring that someone can do so much with their words with that bandwidth!

Reply
Share
Jenna Mindel's avatar
Jenna Mindel
Aug 16, 2025

So good. Feeling inspired!!!!!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christianity Today · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture