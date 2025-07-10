Inkwell

Inkwell

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Sheila's avatar
Sheila
Jul 10, 2025

I'm a forty-year-old PA housewife who has always worn a dress in public. And not just any dress; they've all been homemade. Since I'm a conservative Mennonite, my dresses are made over the same pattern, and their purpose is identity—identity with "my group." For some years, I did this with the understanding that such wear was pleasing to God. At this point, I am confident that it does not displease Him, but neither am I convinced that a skirt is superior to a pair of slacks; in other words, I no longer feel constrained in this uniform: Once I realized I was free to stop wearing it, I became free to continue wearing it.

Because of how I dress, I've thought a lot about group identity, about the fads and fashions that flow through even groups like ours (just as they did when most women wear skirts, hems ascend and descend regularly, though here, hardly more than six inches in span over a century or two). There are trend-setters in our community; there are conformists, there are people nudging all the borders, some pushing for "how we always did, but just a mite plainer to be safe" and some for "new and original." Few would state it in words.

Your words here about the way we dress, then, while I enjoyed them, say little that I have not already thought. What fascinates me is that walking about within our uniforms are many different reasons for wearing them, just as in Covid, one was never sure whether the mask-wearer near one was doing so out of fear of disease or love of neighbor, out of fear of government or fear of media or because they liked to accessorize their clothing.

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Leighton Kennedy's avatar
Leighton Kennedy
Jul 10, 2025

I absolutely love serious cultural takes on fashion and personal style, and I also love how this is applicable to every other way we engage with others charitably and thoughtfully.

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