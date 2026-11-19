This Weekly Edition of Inkwell features Evan McCarthy

I REMEMBER hearing in my early twenties that once you make a certain amount of money, you should stop asking your friends to help you move. Yes, that meager slice of pizza for an entire afternoon of lifting with your knees is a slap in the face, I was told. At the time, with little serious thought, I considered such an idea to be sound. Roughly a decade later, though, it’s hard to imagine a greater poverty than to believe that a certain amount of wealth should cause you to graduate from the bonds of community.

Moving into a new home was once set apart and marked as a sacred rite of life. Neighbors gathered; friends brought bread, wine, sugar, and salt as symbols of abundance; a priest pronounced blessings over the celebratory occasion. Now, most moves are done alone, glancing up between social media scrolls to spectate hired hands, absent of any sense of communal merriment and commemoration, and rarely, if ever, in the company of one’s actual neighbors. Those new neighbors may very well never be met or known by name at all.

It’s hard to overestimate how radically different our present world is from that of my great-grandparents, who lived before the epidemic of consumerism, individualism, and unchecked capitalism birthed in the 1920s. Of course, there are a myriad of factors that have shaped modern life over the past century, but I believe none have been more revolutionary than the giving away of social and communal good to the market.

What was once the fundamental component of life—having a village—is now considered a luxury in much of the West.

GOD FORBID you want to get a haircut, order at a restaurant, or drink from a water fountain without creating a username and password, downloading an app, and being advertised to. I would rather bury myself alive than suffer one more QR code menu or a twenty-three-step parking validation process. The infiltration of technology has many laments and manifestos, and rightfully so. Yet, the Trojan horse of it all is far more damning and apparently less infuriating to the cultural opiners. This, of course, was our allowing every aspect of life to have a price attached to it.

We’ve been sold a reality where each good, service, or hour of time spent has a monetary exchange rate. It seems each breath you take has a monthly subscription crouching around the corner. Tattooing a ‘No Soliciting’ sign on your forehead won’t stop the onslaught of marching orders sent to marketing firms to squeeze one more dollar out of your day.

This dark cloud of consumerism extends far beyond NASDAQ, Fortune 500 companies, and government policy; it has reshaped culture itself. Much of our present commercial world used to be contained within the social good: the mutual flourishing that owed itself to being a participant of a community. Neighborhoods, towns, and cities thrived on a shared sense of common good, belonging to a place and a people, partaking in its welfare through attending to its history, beauty, children, nature, education, and so on.

Take babysitting, for instance. Before a century ago, babysitters didn’t exist. Instead, your extended family and neighbors participated in raising the community’s children. This was not a job or service (except for the especially wealthy who had live-in servants); it was yours and everyone else’s duty by virtue of being a steward of a place and a people. Then, the Roaring Twenties brought about a new wave of capitalism in which babysitters (and many other modern services) entered the scene. Even still, for the first half-century, it was by no means a business model. Those few coins or dollars were more of a tip and thank you than a paycheck.

Slowly and surely, the social good of the village was replaced with paid services that became massively scalable industries with their own private equity markets. Babysitters and movers—these are simply the tip of the iceberg of the way we have sold our communal birthrights to enterprise.

Next week, over half of Americans will outsource their Thanksgiving meal to a restaurant or service rather than share in the joy of homemade cooking alongside family, because “it’s just easier.” You can hire a date, a friend, and now, even a mom to take care of you. Finance-influencer parents continue to boast about creating complex chore systems their kids can “hack,” “create value,” and “maximize profit” in. Around every corner, we are being formed to pursue a good for monetary value, rather than developing virtue or a shared sense of belonging and stewarding a family, people, or place.

The nebulous threshold crossed in the 1920s from participant to consumer, village to paid services, was one small step for man and one giant leap off a cliff for our humanity. The unrooted, virtue-deficient, efficiency-obsessed culture that has made way for AI’s cold embrace should not come as a surprise; we have a century of saying “it’s just easier” under our belt.

THE CHURCH IS NOT immune to this reality. On any given week, one of my parishioners may see a therapist, life coach, spiritual director, or perhaps all three. The goods once housed in the church’s community through spiritual fathers and mothers, friends, priests, businesswomen and men eager to share their experience and expertise—nearly all of it has been sent to the marketplace and sold at an hourly rate.

This is not to say anything about the inherent value of these fields and practitioners. I am married to a therapist, whose work is nothing short of divine healing for the many who sit in her office. This is instead to speak of the impulse of our search for healing, wisdom, or simply community, and where the monetized fulfillment of such an impulse leads us. Specialists have become commonplace, and thus the commonplace has often been lost.

This impulse—away from the ordinary soil of community and toward external servicers—is not an inconsequential one. Simone Weil captures the gravity of the matter:

To be rooted is perhaps the most important and least recognized need of the human soul. It is one of the hardest to define. A human being has roots by virtue of his real, active, and natural participation in the life of a community.

Eighty years since Weil reflected such, I’m not sure many would cry “hyperbole” at the characterization of modernity in contrast: fake, passive, and rife with artificial consumerism in a life of isolation. In many respects, we are so uprooted that we don’t even know where to look. Our souls are stuck in a Chinese finger trap of consumerism, and we feel its stronghold on us; our panic turns to attempts of escape, only to tighten the grip.

We try to buy and service our way into the quiet, into spiritual direction, into virtue formation. We grasp at any subscription-based promise we can find, undermining the slow, ordinary soil of community, where our souls may truly fill the need we are so desperately trying to purchase at two-day shipping speeds.

Conceivably, it is these subscriptions—the hired movers, executive coaches, and the like—that have most contributed to the loss of myth and place. Wherever services have re-placed community, we deeply feel the diminishment of social good found in the bonds of a particular people and a particular place.

For what is place without a people, and myth without a long obedience to place? Yet myth and her storytellers have been outsourced, the storied walls of place no longer built, and the people scattered as individual consumers to find meaning and wellness on their own terms—at a price, of course.

COME, buy wine and milk without money and without price.

The Church has always been a “third space,” a remedy and refuge from the isolation, greed, and un-health in the world, but the impulse of consumerism has undoubtedly found its way into her walls. To heal these social and spiritual ills, the embodied village—the gravitational pull found in convents, communes, and monasteries—may need to be recovered: a radical sense of place and people tied by communal commitments utterly alien to the ways of modernity, bound by charity and mutual flourishing.

We must retrieve the social good: the stewarding of a neighborhood, diocese, or city with monetary disregard; the daily taking up of parish, of actual neighbors, and pursuing their good, the work not as an intrusion of calendar and self but as a joyful reorienting of time around a place and people, prayer and meals, giving and receiving. Might the healing of our humanity take such a “radical” vision, one that was more ordinary only a few generations ago?

Nearly every day, I writhe against the machine, the subscriptions, the billboards, and instead dream of that Edenic garden and all its glory. One day, I just might take up and head for L’Abri or Mt. Athos in hope of a better foretaste. Or, perhaps, I might spend one more Saturday morning, bottle of wine in hand, setting my face toward a sore back and a piece of pizza, without money or price.

Evan McCarthy

Minister & Writer

Evan McCarthy is a writer and editor and the minister of St. James Church in Nashville, Tennessee, where he lives with his wife and three children. You can find him at a café, garden, or tennis court.

📸 Photography by Elizabeth Sanders

Share

Be a Local

For more on consumerism & community…