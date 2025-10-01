Inkwell

Inkwell

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Paul Hughes's avatar
Paul Hughes
Oct 1, 2025

Beautiful, Carolyn. I did my PhD at the University of Edinburgh (New College), so I get this.

I think you would appreciate Humble Inquiry: The Gentle Art of Asking Instead of Telling (by Edgar H. Schein and Peter A. Schein), if you have not read it.

Thanks for the great piece. Blessings to you and your family.

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Janet L Nevins's avatar
Janet L Nevins
Oct 1, 2025

Such a good reminder to listen well despite the weightiness or lightness of the topic. Thoroughly enjoyed and shared with a likeminded friend.

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