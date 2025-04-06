Inkwell

Inkwell

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Rosa Lía Gilbert's avatar
Rosa Lía Gilbert
Apr 6, 2025

Bailey, this is so encouraging. Thank you for sharing your experience ❤️ congratulations!!

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Marvin Harrell's avatar
Marvin Harrell
Apr 10, 2025

I am beyond encouraged here. As a graphic artist and communications designer of 30+ years, I'm entering a similar experience, tapping into an invitation to explore the calling card of God: beauty. Your story has reminded me that the ultimate outcome of this journey is not necessarily an audience to share with (although that can be part of it) but our Divine companion throughout it all and the depths and heights we get to explore with God through the act of creating. Thank you for building this cairn for this fellow traveler to find.

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