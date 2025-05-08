Inkwell

Inkwell

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Abigail's avatar
Abigail
May 8, 2025

Beautifully written. The way you weave the history into our modern usage, and the psychology behind it, is compelling. A couple years ago I turned 40 and as a birthday gift to myself I took a year off coffee and alcohol. It was so freeing. I want to enjoy both deliberately, as gifts, and not under compulsion.

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Hannah Garrison's avatar
Hannah Garrison
May 8, 2025

Isaac, this was fabulous. I so resonate with the internal dialogue around my caffeine consumption and the strangeness of caffeine being an "acceptable vice" for Christians. I myself have mostly switched to decaf, but the occasional full-caff cup is a treat. I really like your decision to pray before you have a cup. I will carry this essay with me.

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