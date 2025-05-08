HERE AT INKWELL, we’ve been having many 1.5 hour-long meetings that elicit passionate screeds on fonts & color pairings, photographic styles & editorial directions, and everything in between. But ultimately we just want to create a dynamic space for you—the creative, the storyteller, the thinker & dreamer—to thrive and find a place to converse and connect with like-minds.

That’s why we’re excited to announce that applications for the 2025 Young Storytellers Fellowship have finally opened! Go ahead and learn more, apply, share with a friend, and see what happens.

The Acceptable Vice

Enjoy this feature essay from Isaac Wood, an alumni of our first Fellowship last year, who proceeded to have his article on coffee, caffeine & church life published in Christianity Today!

Young Storytellers Fellowship Details

This 6-month experience will begin in September 2025 and conclude in February 2026. Participants will engage in two 3-day, in-person immersions at the start and conclusion of the program with multiple virtual meetings throughout. All travel costs and materials are included.

Program Framework

Month 1: Attune | Understanding the Story

Month 2: Contemplate | Approaching the Depths

Month 3: Evaluate | Analyzing the Moment

Month 4: Speculate | Forming a Theory

Month 5: Envision | Casting a Vision

Month 6: Excel | Creating a Reality

Who We’re Looking For

We are seeking diverse evangelical storytellers, creatives & communicators, Christian influencers, and media specialists between the ages of 18-27. College students, recent graduates, graduate students, seminarians, and early career applicants are welcome. We are open to creatives of all stripes:

• Artists

• Writers

• Creatives

• Designers

• Videographers

• Communicators

• Pastors/Ministry Leaders

Next Steps

Apply to the fellowship today using this form. Application deadline is June 15, 2025. Questions may be submitted to Hannah Glad at hglad@christianitytoday.com. Accelerate your gifts, grow in community and connect with opportunity to become exemplary storytellers.

Apply today!

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