Inkwell

Inkwell

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Kevin Todd's avatar
Kevin Todd
Jan 19, 2025

You’re a gifted young man. Thank you for sharing these insights.

God’s love to you, and our own,

Br. Kevin

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Larry Ortega-The Obliq Artist's avatar
Larry Ortega-The Obliq Artist
Jan 19, 2025

My curiosity peaked, and I was rewarded with an interest in your writing.

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