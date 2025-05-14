Inkwell

Inkwell

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Steve Herrmann's avatar
Steve Herrmann
May 14, 2025

This is a moving account of being undone by beauty… of standing small before something vast and holy. What you describe in Augsburg is not just awe but a sacred disorientation. The cathedral doesn’t explain, it silences. And in that silence, something deeper begins to speak.

You captured what so many modern hearts forget: that faith is not meant to flatter our sensibilities, but to confront them. The skulls, the stone, the painted eyes. These aren’t macabre relics, but signs that the eternal has touched time.

Your longing, your tears, even your demand - Show yourself! - were not a failure of faith, but its beginning. In incarnational mysticism, God hides not beyond the stars, but in the very dust beneath your feet. And sometimes, all it takes is stillness to finally hear Him.

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Jan Johnson's avatar
Jan Johnson
May 14, 2025

I was right there with you....

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